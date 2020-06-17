The Latam airline will stop flying in the country and will present a crisis prevention process (PPC) today before the Ministry of Labor to discuss how it is leaving its 1,700 employees.

It is the only regional subsidiary of the Chilean company that took this drastic measure after trying, without success, to reduce wages to 50 percent of its staff and other measures that were not accepted by the unions or the government.

It is the second company in the local cabotage market, after Airlines, and had been going through a deterioration of several years, with red balances in at least four of them.

The decision was made in the midst of the brutal impact that the pandemic had on the commercial sector and involves the 12 domestic destinations that the company made in the country, 3 regional and one international. However, the routes to Santiago de Chile, Brazil and Peru will be maintained and will be operated by companies from those countries. Locally, the company flew to Buenos Aires, Iguazú, Bariloche, Salta, Tucumán, Mendoza, Córdoba, Neuquén, Comodoro Rivadavia, Río Gallegos, El Calafate and Ushuaia.

As you could know Infobae, will offer travel solutions for all passengers, including ticket returns and other actions.

The airline, which has not flown locally since March 20, will discuss today, in the context of the PPC, the fate of its employees, amid a context in which companies cannot fire their employees.

Sources in the sector indicated that Latam had several meetings with the Government in the midst of this crisis –even made repatriation flights for 16,000 Argentines–, who presented an official document to make suspensions and reduce wages. “There were six meetings and they were unable to resolve the issue. They forced them to pay 100%, but they did not do so because they filed an administrative appeal ”, detailed from the industry. « Equally, half of the employees accepted the reduction through individual agreements, both in May and June, » they say.

Beyond the frustrated conversations with the government, the fate of the airline, which has been operating for 15 years in the country, is sealed: in Chile they consider that the transformation of the industry globally will be enormous after the pandemic and that there will be no recovery in at least three years. Thus, the local context is more than complicated to think about this renewal.

« This is a very difficult but unfortunately inevitable decision, against which the company has made every possible effort. After 15 years of uninterrupted presence and after having crossed numerous obstacles, in the complex context of the pandemic and its long-term consequences, it is not possible to visualize continuity alternatives for operations. LATAM Airlines Argentina deeply and sincerely thanks all the passengers, customers, suppliers, organizations and institutions that have accompanied it since 2005, as well as its team of collaborators, for these years of joint work in pursuit of the development of the local airline industry ” The airline said in a statement.

At the time of the official explanations on the drastic measure, the company assured that: “The impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on LATAM Airlines Argentina and the difficulty of generating the multiple agreements necessary to face the current situation contributes to configuring a extremely complex scenario, in which the conditions are not in place to make the subsidiary’s operations viable and sustain in the long term ”.

And with regard to passengers, it was detailed that « alternatives for all » will be enabled. If the ticket was purchased with a credit card, the company will automatically return the purchase amount within 30 and 45 days to the same means of payment and international tickets may change flight dates without cost or fare difference. You can also request a refund of the ticket in miles.

« The situation is dramatic, » the local CEO had told him. Rosario Altgelt to Infobae in mid-March, when they were hesitant to bring 30,000 stranded passengers abroad.

“This is a global issue that affects all the lines. There are some governments that are offering financing to rescue the airlines. From this, companies alone do not get out. For the government it must be very difficult too: we are looking for solutions together. I think it is not a matter of will but of capacity ”, said the executive, who chaired the IDEA Colloquium in 2018.

A few days later, the executive communicated to all employees that the goal was to pay 50% of wages.