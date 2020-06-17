The closure of many borders and low activity in the world’s airports have begun to take their toll on airlines, and now LATAM Airlines has been forced to stop its operations in one of its key markets.

In a statement, the airline indicated that the cessation of its operations in Argentina both in terms of passengers and cargo indefinitely as a result of the conditions in that market, which were aggravated by the pandemic.

Additionally, the firm argued that this decision was made due to the difficulty of reaching structural agreements with local industry players.

“It is not possible to visualize a viable and sustainable project over time. It is unfortunate but inevitable news. LATAM today must focus on transforming the group to adapt to post-Covid-19 aviation, ”said Roberto Alvo, CEO of LATAM Airlines Group, in a statement.

In this way, LATAM Airlines Argentina is expected to suspend its flights to and from 12 local destinations, while the four international destinations to the United States, Brazil, Chile and Peru will be operated by other group subsidiaries, when the restrictions derived from the emergency are raised by the corresponding authorities.

Regarding international cargo routes, these operations will be carried out by other subsidiaries of the LATAM group.

It is important to mention that at the end of last May, LATAM Airlines Group and its subsidiaries in Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and the United States adhered to the protection of Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Law, a movement in which they were not considered, in a first instance, the subsidiaries corresponding to Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay.

However, today the definitive closure of operations in the Argentine market was announced, where national and international flights will be reactivated until August 31.

The consumer response

The brand has indicated that in the following weeks it will announce from its official channels the responses and alternatives for all those passengers who have purchased flights, in accordance with the following commercial policies:

For routes within Argentina: If they bought the ticket with a credit card, the company will automatically return the purchase amount within 30 and 45 days to the same payment method. Otherwise, the passenger must enter request their return from the official website of the company.

For international routes: The flight date may be changed without cost or fare difference. Subject to the availability of the cabin and the validity of the ticket, which corresponds to one year from the start date of the trip. You can also request a travel voucher to use until December 31, 2021 on any LATAM route.

Finally, it is important to mention that tickets redeemed with miles for any destination can be refunded in miles.

The crisis of the sector

This will not be the first or the last airline to go through complex moments in the midst of the health crisis.

Over the past month, Avianca, after seeing her income cut 80 percent by the epidemic, has issued a request to declare her bankruptcy.

While some brands declare bankruptcy, many others have been rescued with government support and Lufthansa enters this last category.

What is considered to be the largest airline in Germany now has as its main shareholder the government of that country, which will naturally and irreparably modify the dynamics of said market in that nation.

And it is that the losses for the sector are not minor. Let’s remember, according to a report delivered by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), it indicates that the COVID-19 outbreak will force airlines to reimburse their customers up to $ 35 billion for tickets.

The figure is almost the same as in past months the association presented as the total profit for the industry during 2019: $ 35.5 billion.

