SANTIAGO, Apr 9 (.) – LATAM Airlines, South America’s largest airline, reported Thursday that it will suspend all international passenger flights until the end of April, a measure taken in the face of falling demand and health restrictions due to the coronavirus.

The flights will be suspended starting Monday, April 13, LATAM said in a statement.

“Depending on the needs and subject to evaluation, international humanitarian flights and charters will be maintained during said period,” the company said.

The airline, which had already applied sharp cuts to its flights due to the advance of the epidemic, said it will maintain domestic operations in Chile and Brazil as demand exists.

“LATAM’s operations will be permanently evaluated based on travel restrictions in different countries and demand,” he said.

