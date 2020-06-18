After 15 years of presence in the country, Latam Airlines Argentina announced on Wednesday the cessation of its passenger and cargo operations indefinitely

AP –

The company noted that its decision is due to the economic impact of the new coronavirus pandemic and the difficulty of generating « the multiple agreements necessary to face the current situation » that makes it impossible « to sustain the subsidiary’s operations in the long term » in Argentina.

« This fact has generated the presentation of a Crisis Preventive Procedure (PPC) in the Ministry of Labor of the Argentine Nation, » the airline said in a statement.

The measure is taken within a scenario of growing crisis due to paralysis in the sector, which has generated concern from the Chamber of Airlines.

Latam indicated that it will stop flying to and from 12 domestic destinations, such as the cities of Buenos Aires, Bariloche, Salta and Mendoza, among others, while the four international destinations to the United States, Brazil, Chile and Peru will continue to be operated by other subsidiaries. of the air group once the restrictions that are in force in the framework of the pandemic are lifted, which is scheduled for September 1.

Likewise, the subsidiary’s international cargo routes Argentina They will be operated by the other subsidiaries of the group.

« This is a very difficult but regrettably unavoidable decision, against which the company has made every possible effort, » said the company, which did not elaborate on the process of dismissing its hundreds of workers in the country.

Since the quarantine began on March 20 in Argentina, this airline It operated repatriation flights through which, in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, it brought back more than 16,000 Argentines to the country and transferred more than 6,000 foreigners to their destinations of origin.

The Chamber of Airlines has pointed out the economic damages generated by the resolution of the National Civil Aviation Administration in late April that enabled the commercialization of air tickets only from September 1, which must also be “from, to or within of the national territory ”.

He said in this regard « that it jeopardizes the sustainability of the commercial activity and, therefore, the continuity of the more than 70,000 direct and 329,000 indirect jobs associated with it. »

In the framework of this crisis, state-owned Aerolineas Argentinas and its subsidiary Austral announced a month ago that they will begin a merger process that will conclude at the end of the year.

They also indicated that the effort made by the Argentine State to sustain the deficit airline flag « is on . of being impossible » and there are structural « inefficiencies » dragged on for years.