Latam Airlines shares plummet 20.4% and their listing is suspended

Santiago de Chile, May 26 (EFE) .- The shares of Latam, the main airline in Latin America, plummeted this Tuesday by 20.4% on the Santiago Stock Exchange, which had to suspend its listing on the same day that its It is one year since filing for pandemic bankruptcy.

The shares of the company, founded in 2012 after the merger of the Chilean Lan and the Brazilian Tam, fell to 1,688 dollars, after having recorded an increase of 6.3% in the previous session.

It is their worst day since June 10, 2020, when they collapsed by 38.9% and the airline had almost all of its operations suspended and it had been two weeks since it had filed for Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Law , a formula that allows a company that cannot pay its debts to restructure without pressure from creditors.

The decision included both the parent company – which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Santiago Stock Exchange – as well as its subsidiaries in Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and the United States.

The group then announced the suspension of its operations in Argentina and in July the Brazilian branch joined the restructuring process.

Last September, a US judge endorsed the group’s financing proposal, which allowed it to access the 2.45 billion required to face the impact of COVID-19.

According to local media, the steep fall this Tuesday in the Chilean plaza is due to rumors that arose about a possible sale of its Brazilian subsidiary, after the company announced on Monday that it was ending the codeshare agreement with Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras that they had maintained since the middle of last year.

Before the pandemic, which led Latam to close 2020 with a drop in operating income of 58.4% and a net loss of $ 4,545.9 million, the group flew to 145 destinations in 26 countries and operated approximately 1,400 flights. newspapers.

During the first quarter of the year, total revenues amounted to $ 913.2 million, a decrease of 61.2% compared to the same segment in 2020 – when the pandemic had not yet paralyzed the world – while losses totaled 355 , 7 million.

(c) EFE Agency