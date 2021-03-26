Latam Airlines shareholder seeks voice in bankruptcy case

(Bloomberg) – Latam Airlines Group SA investors believe that the airline’s shares have value, even though it is in the process of bankruptcy. At least one wants to have the opportunity to prove it in court.

A shareholder has asked the airline’s Chapter 11 trial judge to form an official committee that can negotiate on behalf of small shareholders. Their goal is to preserve the value of common stock, which is often, but not always, wiped out when a company reorganizes in the United States.

The largest airline in Latin America declared bankruptcy in May due to the impact of Covid-19 that paralyzed travel and forced governments to seal borders, and therefore airlines had to immobilize their planes. However, the outlook for Santiago-based Latam has improved as demand for flights picks up again with an increase in vaccine distribution. The carrier’s cargo business, its ‘crown jewel’, has even grown during the pandemic, transporting everything from Chilean salmon to South American flowers, a shareholder said in court documents.

“The company is not in ‘desperate insolvency’; it is well positioned to capture the spike in international passenger travel as the rollout of the covid-19 vaccine continues, ”wrote private investor Kevin Barnes in his court motion.

Barnes owns 208,000 common shares and is in contact with other small shareholders to form a committee, according to court documents. He declined to comment further. If approved, Latam would pay the committee’s legal fees and advisory costs.

A representative for Latam declined to comment on the stock committee’s motion.

Assets rebound

Latam’s shares, which are traded in Chile with U.S. depository receipts, have gained 74% since the company filed for bankruptcy, outperforming the 49% average return of the 29 members of the Bloomberg World Airlines index. .

Read more

Shareholders are the last to receive payment under US bankruptcy law, behind lenders, bondholders, and commercial creditors. It is common for bankrupt companies to pay back the creditors with ownership of the reorganized business, eliminating the old shares.

The interests of common shareholders are not being represented by the largest investors, which include the Cueto family, Delta Air Lines Inc. and Qatar Airways, Barnes said in his motion. A hearing is scheduled for next month.

Latam went to Chapter 11 to trim its fleet and negotiate with creditors a deal to reduce debt. The airline has raised $ 2.45 billion in financing to continue operating in bankruptcy, including funds from Oaktree Capital Management and Knighthead Capital Management, and loans from Qatar Airways and the Cueto family.

The case is Latam Airlines Group SA, 20-11254, US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

Original Note: Latam Airlines Stockholder Seeks Bigger Voice in Chapter 11 Case

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP