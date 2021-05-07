LATAM Airlines Says Demand for Travel to the U.S. Increases by People Seeking Vaccines

By Marcelo Rochabrun

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – LATAM Airlines Group, Latin America’s largest airline, said on Thursday that it is seeing an increase in demand from South American passengers seeking to travel to the United States to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“In recent weeks we have seen an increase in that demand and in the occupancy of these aircraft, but we continue with a capacity that is infinitely lower than (the levels) prepandemic,” said Ramiro Alfonsín, LATAM’s chief financial officer.

LATAM, which is based in Chile, reported a net loss of $ 431 million in the first three months of the year on Thursday, which executives said was the result of the crushing second wave of the pandemic that affected the region.

Latin America has been hit by the coronavirus, which has overwhelmed its weak health infrastructure, while governments have struggled to secure vaccines, in part due to the higher purchasing power of developed countries.

This has led wealthier Latin Americans to seek vaccination in the United States, especially in recent weeks when availability has increased.

Alfonsín told journalists that LATAM is taking passengers from Peru, Colombia and Ecuador directly to the United States, while also transporting people from Argentina via Santiago or Lima.

However, most travelers from Brazil cannot enter the United States for fear of spreading a local variant of the virus that experts say is more contagious.

LATAM, which filed for bankruptcy protection last year due to the travel effect of the pandemic, expects to exit its Chapter 11 process in the United States by the end of the year, Alfonsín added.

