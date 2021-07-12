Lastra and Cerdán will pilot the PSOE until the October congress

Cerdán and Lastra (Photo: .)

Adriana Lastra, with the direct support of Santos Cerdán, will pilot the day-to-day life of the PSOE and the internal life of the party until the October congress in Valencia, according to socialist sources explain to El HuffPost, after the cessation of Jose Luis Ábalos as secretary of Organization and Minister of Transport.

Lastra is the ‘number two’ of the PSOE – deputy secretary general since the last congress -, but until now she focused mainly on her role as spokesperson for the socialist parliamentary group in Congress.

From Ferraz they detail that Lastra will now be in the day-to-day of the party and that he will rely directly on Santos Cerdán, who did so until now in the shadows from his position as secretary of Territorial Coordination and Government-PSOE relations.

The party remains in these hands mainly after the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has decided to dismiss José Luis Ábalos as Minister of Transport and Secretary of Organization of the PSOE, politically worn out. This position will now go to the Navarrese Cerdán, who had worked with the Valencian side by side these years.

Renewal also in the party

Lastra and Cerdán, the sources say, will take the game until the October congress to be held in Valencia. Then the president will renew his leadership and elect the new members of the Executive in a conclave in which a profound renewal is expected, as well as in the Government in order to face this new stage of the legislature and the upcoming electoral cycle. .

Sánchez wants to print a younger, feminist and green air to socialism for these 30 months of the legislature that remain, at a time when the PSOE does not come back in the polls and the PP could obtain the absolute majority together with Vox.

Another of Sánchez’s objectives is to improve the coordination between the party and La Moncloa, especially distant due to the disputes with Iván Redondo. This more socialist touch is noticeable in the rise of figures such as Félix Bolaños (now Minister of the Presidency) and the rise of three mayors (Isabel Rodríguez, Diana Morad and Raquel Sánchez).

