Last words of the King of Cachopo at the end of the trial:

César Román, the King of Cachopo, makes use of his right to speak for the last time in the trial against him before the jury retires to deliberate on his guilt or innocence: “I could have come to this trial trying to present myself as a saint, but I’am not”.

“I could have come to this trial trying to present myself as a saint, like first communion“he said.” But I have presented as I am“He has also admitted that he has gestured too much during the process sessions, but it has been justified because he has heard things that have “unnerved” him.

The defendant began by thanking the court for giving him permission to leave prison to attend the last hours of your grandmother’s life.

Roman, accused of killing and dismembering his girlfriend Heidi Paz In 2018, he has complained that there have been actions that have not been seen in the trial, such as a WhatsApp conversation in which, according to the defendant, his girlfriend Heidi Paz told him: “I have a table full of coca to the top but it won’t last long. “

The defendant has complained that investigators have directed against him from the beginning: “All research is done to point me out.”

For example, Roman has complained that there is not a single piece of evidence to certify that he murdered Heidi Paz. For example, in the fact that no traces have been found in his apartment that he dismembered the woman. “How do you butcher a person on the floor and not leave a drop of blood?”

During the investigation, the “intelligent” character of the accused has been highlighted. “But you kill a person in your house and cut them to pieces, put them in a suitcase and call a taxi? You’d have to be the most retarded on the face of the earth, I never call a taxi, “he said ..

The King of Cachopo has denied that he has refused to testify. He admits that he only did it once, and that was when they brought him into custody from Zaragoza, and that was because there was a summary secret and first he wanted to see what he was accused of. But that the rest of the occasions it has always done: “Not another thing, but declare and speak, whatever it takes”.

The defendant says that he began to take an active part in his defense when he saw that the investigation “was not going to investigate the cases, but was getting together people to see how they prodded me. “

Román has denounced that “100% of the tests that we asked for in the investigation phase were denied us”, Specifically, he has said that they received the refusal to do 30 tests that they requested.