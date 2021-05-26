Last word turn for the King of Cachopo before the trial is seen for sentencing

The judgment against Cesar Roman the King of Cachopo reaches its last session, in which the opportunity will be given for the defendant state his last words before the case is submitted to the deliberation of the popular jury, which must decide if it is innocent or guilty of the murder of his girlfriend, Heidi Paz.

The session is dedicated to finish documentary evidence, with the exhibition of some documents such as the photographic reports made in the ship in which the torso was found and in the flat on López Grass street, where the defendant lived before the crime.

After that, the parties will raise their reports and then it will be the moment when it is offered to Roman to speak. Most likely, he will, as he has always been very active in defending his innocence and his first statement in the room lasted several hours.