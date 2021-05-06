last trailer before the movie premiere

More than a year later, A quiet place 2 will finally be released in theaters and, for now, we can already see the last trailer of the long-awaited film. The coronavirus pandemic left the sequel of this film in the drawer of the projects with no exit date. For months, doubts about the final release date – postponed several times – were the keynote for the feature film starring Emily Blunt.

The story of A Quiet Place left a long list of open frames. In a world where human life has been wiped out by strange creatures drawn to sound, the few survivors have to face life in silence. The Abbott family survived, as best it could, these beings. A series of events and the discovery of how to get rid of the creatures precipitates the events.

For this new installment of A Quiet Place 2, and according to the synopsis, after the fatal events that occurred in the first part, the Abbot family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) must face the dangers of the outside world As they silently fight to survive Forced to venture into the unknown, they soon realize that the sound-oriented creatures they hunt are not the only threat lurking beyond the sandy path.

Watch the new trailer for ‘A Quiet Place 2’

Having destroyed the safety of their home during the events of the first part of the film, the group will have to go out to explore the world. Much changed from what it was before. Now, in addition, will need to take care of a newborn baby. A story that could well resemble the survival plot. The same one that, for years, the Walking Dead has focused on. Zombies are no longer the biggest problem in a lonely world, cornered humans can be terrifying too.

Living in silence will no longer be enough to survive in a quiet place 2.

