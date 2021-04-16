Last test of Barça before the quarterfinals of the Euroleague

04/16/2021 at 7:59 PM CEST

Barça already has in mind the Euroleague quarter-final tie against Zenit, which will start next Wednesday, although this Saturday will have to settle a new Endesa League match, with the visit of the always dangerous BAXI Manresa.

Pedro Martínez’s team arrives at the Palau with the possibility of getting into the top eight of the classification so they will arrive fully motivated to face a Barça that will have to concentrate to the maximum to carry out the meeting.

Saras Jasikevicius will be able to count on the entire squad, and the goal is to achieve a new victory with the best possible wear from her men, so he will try to dose the squad, distributing minutes as he did against Herbalife Gran Canaria, where the Catalans broke the duel with triples.

Defense above all

As always happens for the success of this Barça, the defense must be decisive to tie up the Manresa team, a good distance shooter, being the team that gives the most assists per game.

With the 15 players available, Jasikevicius will have to discard three of them for the duel this Saturday. Against Gran Canaria were Sergi Martínez and Pustovyi along with Brandon Davies, who had paternity leave. We will see which players are left out this Saturday

“It will be a difficult match & rdquor ;, acknowledges Pierre Oriola. “After the good victory against Gran Canaria, with a good first half, we are now facing a team that is fighting for the play-off, having a good season, well classified, and with a good coach & rdquor ;, said the Barça center

“The decisive moment has arrived”

“We await them with respect and we must do things well. It is already very difficult to be first so we have to continue on our way, thinking that in the next two months everything is decided & rdquor ;, he commented

He assures that they still do not think about Zenit. “We prepared the tie in the best way, but the first thing is Manresa, and thinking of making a good game & rdquor ;, Oriola finished.