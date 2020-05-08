Editorial: Anime / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

In mid-2019, one of the most important news for the destination of the franchise of ‘Attack on Titan’ became official: The series would produce its fourth and final season to say goodbye to fans, at least as far as the small screen is concerned.

You can read: The Prince of Tennis will return with a new original anime

The original manga franchise of Hajime Isayama, first came to the small screen on April 6, 2013 through Japan, with a worldwide expansion that quickly earned him recognition and success with a frantic and dramatic plot in the action genre that enchanted his followers.

With 25 episodes in its first season, the series produced by Wit Studio It has remained in force until today with a distribution that even managed to segment the premiere of its third season into two large blocks that managed to maintain the expectations of the public.

Now, and despite the current health crisis that the world is facing due to the outbreak of Coronavirus COVID-19, the production behind it has confirmed for its fans that the premiere of the fourth part will not be delayed.

At least, this was explicitly clarified by the official Twitter account of AnimeTV. Recall that the last episode of the second part of the third season, aired in the west on July 27, and to this day the series has not been presented again to its followers.

Attack on Titans Final Season will be for fall 2020! for the moment no worries👏 pic.twitter.com/rSmnmYd748 – AnimeTV チ ェ ー ン (@animetv_jp) May 3, 2020

We remind you that Tarreo.com There is also Instagram and Twitter as @TarreoGamer Follow us!

(Source)

Editorial: Anime / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

.