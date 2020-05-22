The Undertaker: Last Ride, Chapter 3 “The End of an Age”. In this episode we review The Undertaker’s great rivalries with DX members.

WWE has invited us to watch exclusively and two days before its premiere on Network, the third chapter of the documentary Last Ride and here we bring you a summary. We take this opportunity to thank WWE for their attention.

In this third episode we continue the story where the second ended after the combat of The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 34 against John Cena. Undertaker tells us that he had prepared for a 20-30 minute fight and that he did not expect something so short.

Looking like this, he said that he could have more combat and the opportunity of casket match in Saudi Arabia against Rusev. As well as the opportunity to be a star once again at Madison Square Garden in July. The Undertaker comments that he felt so good in that fight that he didn’t want it to be the last time he fought there, because he saw himself capable of doing more.

And that’s how after thinking about it, He accepted the option to fight in Australia after receiving a call from Vince McMahon. This was to be Triple H’s final match against The Undertaker.

From here the program reviews what the program itself Undertaker recognizes that they have been his best fights in his entire career and they are the four consecutive fights he had in Wrestlemania, the 25th and 26th against Shawn Michaels and the 27th and 28th against Triple H.

We reviewed before the Undertaker match against Triple H at Wrestlemania 17, and Triple H explains that one of the people who helped him the most when he and Stephanie started dating was Taker himself saying not to worry about what people were saying .

We see images of the battles against Shawn Michaels and the backstage reactions with both fights, and we also have a devastating phrase in the fight against Triple H at Wrestlemania 28, when Shawn Michaels superkicks the Taker and Triple H pedigrees him. and the account reaches two. The Undertkaer says that no one could believe that the Taker’s streak was going to end if it didn’t end there.

The three protagonists, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The Undertaker talk that it has been one of the best moments of their careers.

We go back to today and we are located in Australia where Triple H and The Undertaker were going to have their combat. In a very physical match, Triple H defeated Taker with the help of Shawn Michaels but then came the attack by Kane and The Undertaker which would lead to their tag team match in Saudi Arabia.

The Undertaker and Triple H acknowledge that they were surprised when Shawn Michaels accepted the match as he had always said that he would never return to the ring.

We got into combat and everything went wrong, at first, Triple H is injured in the biceps and we see the image of Kane when he loses the mask. The fighters acknowledge that it was a combat disaster and The Undertaker says he feels responsible because he was there but his head was not., for the different problems I had. The Undertaker acknowledges that if the match had been as he expected, this would have been his last match.

To end the chapter we see Michelle McCool speaking that she knew that The Undertaker would want to redeem herself again, and that for her everything should have ended at Wrestlemania 33. Also Triple H and Shawn Michaels talk about choosing the ideal time to retire and that it costs The Undertaker. Even Batista, Jim Ross and Vince McMahon talk about the same subject.

The Undertaker ends the show by saying that you must recognize that there is a time in life when changes have to be made.

The chapter ends with the preview of the fourth episode that will be broadcast on June 14 and where we will see what happened in the combat between The Undertaker against Goldberg.

