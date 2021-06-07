Last Rebuilt Bugatti Veyron Super Sport for Sale

Just three years after being auctioned in 2018, the last manufactured Bugatti Veyron Super Sport is up for sale again. On this occasion it has been announced by the British specialist Tom Hartley Jnr. And it still has a really ridiculous mileage figure, so despite having changed hands a few years ago it’s still like new.

During the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed, Bonhams auctioned one of the most important pieces in the Bugatti Veyron saga, the last manufactured example of the most powerful coupe variant in the range of the sports car, the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport. Its sale far exceeded previous price estimates, reaching close to 2.39 million euros and its whereabouts have since been unknown.

Apparently, the buyer of this striking and remarkable example of the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport was also in Great Britain, since this unit has reappeared for sale in that market, specifically in the facilities of the classic and exotic specialist Tom Hartley Jnr.

This is one of the unique pieces of the Veyron saga.

This specimen It is called ‘The Last Super Sport’ for being the last of the Super Sport version that was manufactured. This version has the most powerful mechanical configuration in the range, 1,200 hp and 1,491 Nm of maximum torque, in its coupe body variant, because after him the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse was presented, which had the same enhanced mechanics but with the option of removing the roof.

The Last Super Sport

The Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport ‘The Last Super Sport’ is in perfect condition and continues to show off its original configuration, an attractive combination of matte black bodywork, black wheels and red calipers. Inside we find the same combination, with the seats and the various trimmings in red leather in combination with various exposed carbon fiber inserts. In addition, we find plates and engravings alluding to this last unit made with the expression ‘The Last Super Sport’.

This unit was auctioned in 2018 with only 552 kilometers of use and today it only shows a few more kilometers, as Tom Hartley Jnr. has revealed that it has 1,246 miles (2,005 kilometers) of use. This is still a ridiculously low figure and that practically gives this example the status of a new vehicle.