If you are a fan of MMOs, the name of Last Oasis probably sounds familiar to you. It is a survival title where players must be in constant movement, as it puts us at the feet of nomadic characters.

The great attraction of the game is that the players can unite to form plans and discover the secrets that the enormous world of the MMO keeps. Fortunately, there are wind machines to travel, transport, harvest, and fight.

Donkey Crew, study in charge of the game, prepares new content. Last Oasis will receive various elements related to a volcanic environment. Players will be able to experiment with the new biome and all the possibilities it will offer. Below I leave you a trailer that shows a preview of the changes and additions:

« After a catastrophic event stopped Earth’s rotation, the planet was divided into 2 extreme and deadly environments. Only a small region remains between the burning and frozen half where life can flourish. To continue moving, the remaining humans They built nomadic machines, and a wandering city called the Flotilla, « says his description.

