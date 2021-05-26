Last Night in Soho, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, premieres a terrifying new trailer – Tomatazos

After succeeding in her role as Beth Harmon in the hit Netflix miniseries, Lady’s Gambit – 93%, the actress of British Argentine origin, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch – 91%, Fragmented – 75%), is preparing for the premiere of his next film, Last Night in Soho, a terrifying film written and directed by Edgar Wright (Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%, A Night At The End Of The World – 89%), scheduled to hit theaters in October this year.

A few months before the premiere of this new film, today, Focus Features, the studio in charge of distribution, has released a new and terrifying trailer that will undoubtedly attract the attention of fans of the actress, the filmmaker and lovers of the film. horror genre.

Last Night in Soho follows a young woman with a passion for fashion design who is suddenly transported to 1960s London, where she meets her idol, a dazzling aspiring singer. However, in those years and in that city nothing is what it seems and time begins to crumble in grim consequences. Here we present this new trailer:

In addition to Taylor-Joy, Wright’s film co-stars Thomasin McKenzie, who recently triumphed in Jojo Rabbit – 75% and in Los Bandidos de Kelly – 67%. Matt Smith (The Crown – 90%, Your Home – 100%), Diana Rigg (A Reason To Live – 67%, On The Other Side Of The World – 74%) and Terence Stamp (Big Eyes – 72%, Operation Valkyrie – 62%) round out the cast of this terrifying psychological thriller.

In the first teaser that was released just over the weekend, the main actresses, Taylor-Joy and McKenzie, appeared in a mixture of different scenarios with neon lights and showing a connection that accompanies their characters throughout time; however, not much of the plot was clear.

Although the new trailer does not reveal much of the mystery that the film hides either, you can see that Eloise, the young woman with a passion for the fashion designer, has a kind of sixth sense for her profession and feels somewhat overwhelmed, until one night when sleeping She travels to the 1960s to realize that there she is seen as Sandy, the aspiring singer played by Taylor-Joy.

In this way, both characters are united and show their connection in the different decades in which they find themselves, however, more than a trip full of fantasy, it could result in a terrifying experience, as Eloise begins to see the havoc to live as Sandy in the 60’s they have done to her body and even how her personality has started to affect her at this time.

Towards the end of the little over two minute long trailer, Eloise is threatened by creepy characters and is seen on the run at various times, but there appears to be no escape. Last Night in Soho will not only surprise by its plot, but also by its photography, montage and performances, so Wright’s proposal for the fall, which has already been delayed at different times by the COVID-19 pandemic, undoubtedly , it will be a great experience.

