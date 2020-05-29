Claire Williams insists she would like her last name preserved

He points out that the sale of the equipment, partial or complete, is key to survival

Claire Williams, the boss of the Grove, recognizes that her last name may disappear from Formula 1 with the sale of the team. However, the British directive admits that the sale is the only way they have to keep the team in the category for many more years.

Today Williams has announced that they are starting a sale process to look for investors to help their team stay in Formula 1. Of course, the first thing that comes to mind for the F1 fan is if the popular name of Sir Frank is will keep after sale. Claire Williams, the daughter of the founder, has assured that it is what they would like, but she points out that they cannot guarantee it.

“It is too early to guess what the team might or might not be called. I think the Williams family would like to see the Williams surname in Formula 1. That certainly does not mean that this team will not continue to compete for many years. For us it is about securing the future of our team and making sure we have a successful future, “said Claire.

Williams insists that the decision to put the equipment, partially or completely, for sale is the most appropriate to guarantee its survival and explains that the beginning of the formal sale process is one more step of the many they have taken to be in a good position in the new era of F1.

“There is no single factor that motivated this decision. Obviously we have already taken steps in the past, for many months, to ensure that we put Williams in the best financial position and competitively and this is just another step in this process. No we can speak of a single factor, but many have led us to this decision, “he added.

Although Claire is aware that Sir Frank has always resisted selling the equipment, her daughter makes it clear that it is the only option for survival that they have right now.

“What Frank has always done is make sure he prioritizes the team, the business, and the staff, and that’s what we’re doing now.“he assured.

“Similarly, Frank’s desire is to be as competitive as possible and one of the reasons we do this is to attract investment to the team, in order to take advantage of the new rules and put the team in the best possible position to to be successful. In the end, it is what matters to us, “Claire said to finish.

