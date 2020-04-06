Lionsgate has released the first official trailer for directors ‘debut movie James and Colin Krisel,’Last moment of clarity‘, a film starring Samara Weaving that will arrive on both DVD / Blu-ray and VOD on May 19. They have the trailer available below.

After his girlfriend Georgia (Weaving) is killed by some European gangsters, Sam (Zach Avery) flees to Paris to hide. Years later, he sees a woman in a Hollywood movie that he is sure is Georgia, so he travels to Los Angeles to investigate him, where he meets enigmatic Kat (Carly Chaikin), who decides to help him in his search. Once Sam meets the mysterious actress face to face, her life is completely out of control.

The film stars Samara Weaving as Georgia, Zach Avery as Sam, Carly Chaikin as Kat, Udo Kier as Ivan, and Golden Globe-winning actor Brian Cox as Gillies. Described as a twisted thriller in the purest Hitchcock, Stephen Israel, Andrew Levitas and Allan Leob are the producers.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.Click here to watch it on YouTube.