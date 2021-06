June 17, 2021

0

The Supreme Court of the United States on Thursday refused to repeal the emblematic health law of former President Barack Obama, which will allow millions of Americans to continue to have health coverage.

The decision of the highest court, taken by a majority of seven of its nine judges, represents a posterior setback for former President Donald Trump, who tried by all means to suppress the law, better known as Obamacare.

INFORMATION FROM . IN DEVELOPMENT …

0