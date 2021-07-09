LAST MINUTE | US sanctions 34 corporations for ties to China, Russia and Iran

July 9, 2021 July 9, 2021

The United States announced on Friday the imposition of sanctions on 34 companies and other entities related to China’s military and policy towards the Muslim Uighur minority, and for facilitating exports to Russia and Iran.

The group was sanctioned “for its participation, or risk of participation, in activities contrary to the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States,” the Commerce Department said in a statement.

