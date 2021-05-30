LAST MINUTE | Two dead and 20 wounded in Miami shooting

May 30, 2021 May 30, 2021

A shooting in Miami early Sunday morning leaves at least two dead and 20 injured, according to police authorities.

The injured were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for medical attention. Several of them are in delicate condition.

According to police sources, a truck stopped in front of the place where a concert would be held this morning and opened fire with high-caliber weapons.

Authorities have completely cordoned off the scene, located at 7600 NW with 186th Street in Miami Dade County.

So far the motive for the shooting is unknown. Local police are investigating the incident and are looking intensely for the perpetrators.

