LAST MINUTE | Tropical storm Elsa turns into a Hurricane

July 2, 2021 July 2, 2021

The National Hurricane Center of the United States reported on Thursday that Elsa became a hurricane this Friday, July 2 after a sustained wind of 74 miles per hour (approximately 102 kmph) was recorded in Barbados with a gust of almost 86 miles per hour (105 kmph).

