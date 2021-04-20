Last minute: there will be more taxes on diesel, but when?

For years we have been talking at length about the diesel tax review. And of all the tax reform measures that could affect diesel, the closest, most probable, and controversial, would be the one that has to do with the increase in diesel taxes or, rather, the reduction of bonuses enjoyed by diesels, with a lower tax rate for diesel compared to gasoline. Now, let’s briefly analyze the timeline and last hour regarding the diesel tax hike.

The rise in diesel taxes

Today, the refueling of diesel is slightly reduced compared to gasoline. While the Special Tax on Hydrocarbons for diesel is at 0.307 euros / liter, that for 95 octane gasoline amounts to 0.401 euros / liter. The tax reforms that have been proposed to date with respect to diesel have always aimed to reduce and eliminate that difference, that bonus that diesel enjoys.

The European Union has on numerous occasions ordered Spain to end this bonus. And in different situations the reduction of the diesel bonuses have been close to being approved, the closest being that of the negotiation of the General State Budgets for 2021. In the draft presented to the Congress of Deputies, a tax was already established for the diesel of 0.345 euros / liter. That would have meant an increase in diesel taxes of 3.8 euro cents per liter refueled.

Diesel oil would have continued to be discounted compared to gasoline, but the difference would have been smaller and continuing with new increases in the coming years, it is likely that the Special Tax on Diesel and gasoline Hydrocarbons would have been equalized in a period not exceeding three years.

Diesel is slightly discounted, with a lower tax on hydrocarbons, compared to gasoline

But despite the fact that this year 2021 we expected the increase in taxes on diesel or, rather, the reduction of the diesel bonuses, the Government’s plans did not go ahead. In the process of negotiating the General State Budgets for 2021, the reform of the Hydrocarbon Tax for diesel was eliminated.

2021 started with an increase in the Registration Tax or, rather, with an increase in the tax applied to the purchase of many new cars due to the end of the moratorium on the WLTP, which necessarily affected diesel – also gasoline – but not with an increase in the taxes applied to the refueling of diesel.

The tax increase for diesel is back on the agenda and, once again, it is looming in the near future. Now, what news have occurred these days? When would this rise in diesel taxes take place?

Last minute of the diesel tax hike

The Government of Spain presented these days its Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, a project that according to the executive incorporates “an important investment agenda and structural reforms […] to move towards a greener, more digital Spain […]”The ecological transition is very present in this plan and is also the objective – along with the digital transition – of the funds that the European Union has distributed to the member countries.

The Plan foresees to allocate 39.12% of the investment to promote the ecological transition, for example, developing a charging network for electric vehicles. But it has also foreseen, in the section that talks about the “adaptation of the positive tax system to the reality of the 21st century”, the “revision of hydrocarbons used as fuel”.

There is still no talk of a diesel tax hike. But obviously that revision translates into the Equalization of taxes between diesel and gasoline that has been raised for years and that has been postponed time and time again.

The Government hopes to finance the ecological transition by developing, among many other things, an infrastructure for recharging electric cars, financed with public investment, European funds and a taxation that puts more serious pressure on cars with combustion engines

When could the diesel tax hike take place?

The Plan presented by the Government of Spain will begin to be developed this year 2021. However, due to the economic repercussions that the equalization of taxes would have or the reduction of the difference between diesel and gasoline, it is expected that the mechanism used to Addressing this reform is the same as the one attempted for 2021, that of the General State Budget. This implies that any increase in taxes on diesel would not occur before next January 1, 2022, but also the doubts about whether this reform is going to be undertaken.

To carry out this plan, the Government of Spain would need, once again, to enter into a process of negotiation of the General State Budgets and have a sufficient majority to approve them. So the weakness of the diesel tax reform would remain the same as that paralyzed this reform in 2021. The Government would need the support of the Lower House for a diesel tax increase to take place, which in 2021 will continue to give much to talk about.

