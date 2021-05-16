LAST MINUTE: Stephen Curry wins NBA scoring title

Stephen Curry He officially won his second career scoring title already in the Hall of Fame. Usually the last game of a season of the NBA it doesn’t mean much.

But for the Golden State Warriors Y Stephen Curry, this year was a little different. The Warriors they’re playing for a chance to clinch eighth in the postseason. At the same time, Curry needed a few more points to seal the deal for his second scoring title.

Curry and Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards have been trading fights all season with colossal touchdown numbers. Curry entered his final regular-season game averaging 31.8 points per game, and Beal right behind him with 31.4 points per game.

Here the video:

Steph Curry has officially won the 2020-21 NBA Scoring Title with this bucket 🙌pic.twitter.com / bWSqNgEdBk – ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 16, 2021

Bradley Beal, the second highest scorer of the NBA, he played first between himself and Stephen Curry. On Sunday morning, Beal struggled early but managed to finish with 25 points, meaning Curry only needed three points to win the scoring title.

In the first room, Stephen Curry hit a float and the race officially ended for the escort of the Warriors. Curry was formally the 2020-21 scoring champion. It was the second time in his career that he won the award.