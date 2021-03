March 31, 2021March 31, 2021

In the afternoon of this Wednesday, local authorities reported a shooting in Washington that left at least four people injured.

The wounded were shot, two critically, Wednesday afternoon in the Congress Heights neighborhood of southeastern Washington, according to DC police and fire officials.

Official sources indicated that the event occurred around 1:30 pm near Congress and Savannah SE streets, near the Congress Heights subway station.

