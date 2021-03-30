LAST MINUTE | Sexual predator arrested in Miami

March 30, 2021

Miami-Dade County Police captured 43-year-old Aliex Santiesteban, who was on the trail on charges of armed sexual assault, attempted murder and kidnapping against a 13-year-old minor in Brownsville.

According to authorities, the boy was walking near NW 43rd Terrace and NW 30th Avenue between 2:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Saturday when he was abducted at gunpoint by a gunman, later identified as Santiesteban, in a vehicle. black four-door sedan.

“He said the driver got out, walked over to him, grabbed him and forced him into the vehicle. Once inside the vehicle, he tried to get out, but the child locks were activated. I couldn’t open the doors, ”Detective Álvaro Zabaleta commented with the Miami-Dade Police Department about the victim’s account.

