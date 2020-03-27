The world of wrestling received a hard impact because according to various reports, Roman Reigns will not participate in Wrestlemania 36 to challenge Goldberg for him WWE Universal Championship and all for the coronavirus pandemic that afflicts U.S.

According to information from Pro Wrestling Sheet, the 34-year-old fighter declined to face Goldberg for his medical condition, and that is having suffered leukemia recently his immune system would be engaged, making it someone with a higher risk of contagion.

It is known that the company he runs Vince McMahon made a good decision and now will replace him with another fighter, although at the moment there is no greater indication of who would take his place in which he was scheduled to be the stellar presentation.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Wrestlemania it had to be postponed and is intended to air as a two-day special next April 4 and 5.