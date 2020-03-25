LAST MINUTE! Rey Mysterio quarantined by Covid-19

As a preventive measure for the pandemic of Coronavirus, Mistery King has been placed in voluntary quarantine, so the Mexican will not participate in Wrestlemania 36.

Follow us on Facebook

Will Jeff Hardy leave WWE? Matt Answer this

According to reports, Mistery King decided to isolate himself voluntarily until the outbreak of Covid 19 it decreases, also its companion Dana Brooke It had also opted for that preventive measure.

So far neither of the two stars has confirmed that it has Coronavirus, the decision was preventive, in the case of Mistery King, the WWE had to make last minute changes because the masked man had a major fight in Wrestlemania.