May 26, 2021

Several people were killed in a shooting Wednesday in the city of San Jose, California, local police said, in the latest case of deadly violence resulting from the use of firearms in the United States.

“I cannot confirm the exact number of wounded and dead. But I will tell you that there are several injuries and multiple deaths in this case, ”Russell Davis, a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Deputy, told reporters, adding that the attacker also died.

DEVELOPING….

