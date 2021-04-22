last minute of the utility, closer to the Golf

More technology, a revised range and, yes, an aesthetic redesign that will bring you closer to the Volkswagen Golf than ever. We give you the first details of the imminent premiere of the new Polo.

April 21, 2021 (10:45 CET)

VW Polo 2021: last minute of the new utility, closer than ever to the Golf. Illustration: Schulte.

Only a few left few hours for us to know, officially, at new Volkswagen Polo. The German brand has already announced that its premiere, of course virtual, will take place tomorrow, April 22, at 11 a.m.. At that time we will see in detail a new utility of which, however, we can already advance you a lot of information.

So, thanks to our illustrator Schulte, to the first Volkswagen sketches and to the information that, as always, our colleagues from Germany provide us Auto Motor und Sport, the first thing we can highlight from The new VW Polo is that it will resemble, more than ever, the Golf.

First official sketch of the new VW Polo 2021.

Specifically, the new Polo already takes many design features from its older brother, specifically the last Golf 8, especially on its front, with new grill, bumpers and optics in the same line. New light bands and LED headlights show this streamlined design. Already from behind, the utility will say goodbye to the almost square lights, to be wider and embedded in the trunk lid.

Regarding your inside, Volkswagen already confirms that the new Polo will embrace new technologies, with more digital instruments and, above all, greater connectivity. New designs and fabrics could complete an environment that, according to reports from Germany, will be more exclusive by practically taking on in the category the legacy of an Audi A1 that will no longer be manufactured in the future as a small premium car.

VW Polo 2021. Illustration: Schulte.

VW Polo 2021: this will be its range

Volkswagen has also already announced officially that in the new Polo “The offer structure of this best seller has been revised.” According to our colleagues at AMS, this will mean that the utility will only have gasoline engines in its range, with displacements of 1.0 liter in 95 and 110 hp, as well as the foreseeable 1.5 of 150 CV. However, all these engines are optimized in consumption and emissions, coupled to manual gearboxes and 7-speed DSG.

New VW Polo neither diesel nor probably hybrid versions are expected, while the future of the Polo GTI is currently unknown.

The Volkswagen Polo, of which more than 18 million units have already been sold Since its launch in 1975, it is one of the most successful utility vehicles in many European markets. For more than 45 years, the model has had a multitude of versions, ranging from the surprising notchback of the 70s, to the Polo Coupé G40, the Cross Polo, the sports GTIs or the interesting gas TGIs.