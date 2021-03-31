last minute of the new SUV

In a few days, Skoda will officially present the update of the Kodiaq, its large seven-seater SUV that will have the most interesting news.

March 31, 2021 (15:00 CET)

First official sketch of the Skoda Kodiaq 2021

The countdown to premiere update of the Skoda Kodiaq has already started. The Czech firm of the VW Group has just published the first official sketches and initial data of the renewal of your large SUV with up to seven seats inside.

In a press release, Skoda has confirmed that the Official presentation of the Kodiaq 2021 will take place on April 13, so it is the ideal time to review the last minute of one of the most popular large SUVs in Europe in recent years.

Sketch showing the new 2021 Skoda Kodiaq headlights

In the first of these sketches, the Kodiaq 2021 shows a renewed front of greater visual impact than the original model that began to be marketed back in 2017. On the outside, a redesigned bonnet and front grille in typical Skoda hexagonal shape with straighter shapes, which this time gains more presence through the incorporation of new double slats.

Following the path of the different aesthetic changes, the headlights will present a slimmer look and can be combined with the fog lamps just below, obtaining together what Skoda calls “New face with four eyes”. Another design detail that draws attention to its body is the redesigned front apron, with a wider central air intake, framed on both sides by L-shaped trims and an aluminum-look insert.

Sketch of the rear light clusters for the 2021 Kodiaq

In another of the sketches published by Skoda you can also see the new look that the cars will have. rear light clusters, which will adopt cleaner and more precise shapes and will also have the brand’s well-known crystalline structures.

Skoda Kodiaq 2021: interior and engines

The Interior design of the Skoda Kodiaq 2021 It will also undergo various aesthetic changes and will adopt some similar elements already seen in the new generation Octavia. In the cabin, they will take center stage new materials and new colors that will serve to increase the feeling of quality perceived on board. Behind the wheel, a modern and technological digital type instrumentation panelA new digital touch screen will be available for the multimedia information, navigation, entertainment and connectivity system.

Recreation of our illustrator Schulte of the Kodiaq 2021

Regarding its new mechanical range, the different alternatives will present better data in terms of efficiency. In this way, for those who prefer the diesel will be available new 150 and 200 hp versions of the 2.0 TDI engine. On the other hand, for those who prefer gasoline, the offer should include 150 hp 1.5 TSI, 190 hp 2.0 TSI and 245 hp 2.0 TSI engines. Finally, one of the great novelties in the update of the Skoda SUV would consist of the incorporation of at least one plug-in hybrid version, which could initially offer a maximum power of 204 hp, although it would not be necessary to rule out a more powerful and performance of about 245-250 hp markedly sporty design and chassis typical of the famous versions RS from the Czech firm.