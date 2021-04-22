last minute of the new SUV that is put to the test

BMW continues to test the new and third generation of the X1 SUV, a model that promises a multitude of changes. Here is his last hour.

BMW X1 2022 according to our illustrator Schulte

A few days ago, Autopista.es published an article with the tuning of the new and unpublished BMW X8, the type model SUV what would he be more luxurious and exclusive in the range of SUVs of the German firm. Well, on the other hand, just as an access model to the range of this type of car, the German manufacturer based in Munich continues with the preparations for the technical development of the new generation (the third) of the SUV X1.

Over the past few days, several BMW test vehicle prototypes have been ‘hunted’ in their demanding tests on the German Nürburgring circuit and its surroundings. According to the information we have had access to, said test models with the corresponding and abundant “camouflage suit” on the bodywork, correspond to the versions of the new X1 which are being tested by the engineers and the different technical managers of the Bavarian brand.

The interior of the new X1 2022, a whole mystery

The third new generation of this model carries the internal numbering code U11 and according to the official plans of the brand its international presentation should take place throughout autumn of 2022, beginning its commercialization at the end of that year or already at the beginning of 2023.

BMW X1 2022: secrets and last minute of the new SUV

Within its development, the third new generation delivery of the Bavarian German SUV will employ the technical platform “FAAR” of the brand, an architecture compatible with diesel engines, gasoline, plug-in hybrid versions and even 100% electric variants. This “FAAR” platform is actually a evolution of the UKL architecture of the BMW GroupIn other words, the platform that the group has been using for BMW and Mini cars and SUVs with transverse front engine and front wheel drive.

The The mechanical range expected for the next X1 will include diesel and gasoline engines with three and four cylinders, most of them associated with the mild-hybrid technology of mild hybridization with 48 Volt system. It is also expected at least a plug-in hybrid version and a little later (throughout 2023), a one hundred percent electric variant that should go by the name of iX1, according to the information advanced a few months ago exclusively by our colleagues from Auto motor und Sport. In the case of this new and unprecedented exclusively electric variant, its exterior and interior design will present slight differences with respect to the other versions.

The next generation of the X1 SUV will have a one hundred percent electric version

Regarding design, the new generation of the compact SUV will include many aesthetic features already seen in the latest creations of the Teutonic brand. Regarding the possible appearance that the front area may adopt, it seems that finally it will not have the imposing grill that the Series 4, adopting one of more “restrained and conservative” forms. In the recreation by our illustrator Schulte that heads this article, you have an approximation on what the exterior image of the new SUV could be like.

In the inside, noticeable changes are expected in the configuration of the dashboard and in the most likely adoption of digital technology for both the instrument panel behind the steering wheel and the large central screen of the dashboard from where you will have access to all the functions of the multimedia system of information, navigation, entertainment and connectivity.