last minute of the new sports car

In the middle of this year, BMW will begin to manufacture the new 2 Series Coupé, a sports car that will not disappoint the most unconditional of the brand. We bring you his last hour.

May 17, 2021 (15:00 CET)

BMW 2 Series Coupé 2021, almost ready

The countdown for him premiere of the new generation of the BMW 2 Series Coupé has already started. The German firm based in Munich has just announced the latest data concerning the tuning of the new sports car, a vehicle that surely will not disappoint the most unconditional followers of the brand.

In the new information and official images published by the Bavarian brand, it is confirmed that the nThe new model will go into production from the middle of this yearTherefore, we will soon know its final technical data and its final design. At the moment, as for its image, you can see some photographs of the pre-series vehicles being tested on various circuits and roads around the world (models wearing the corresponding “camouflage suit”).

2021 BMW 2 Series Coupe

In this final set-up, testers and engineers of the brand try to outline the last adjustments of the different dynamic and technical systems of the vehicle, among them the suspension, the direction, the break system and the sport differential M, all with the maximum objective of offering a great dynamism at your controls and thrill who drives it.

The demanding circuit and test areas of Nürburgring Nordschleife has been one of the last scenarios where the new generation of the BMW 2 Series Coupe, a model that in its most powerful version –M240i xDrive Coupé- will resort to a 275 kW / 374 hp inline six-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol engine, a propeller that is combined with an automatic gearbox 8-speed Steptronic Sport Y intelligent all-wheel drive BMW xDrive, with clear guidance (or greater prominence) towards the rear axle.

BMW 2 Series Coupé 2021, according to our illustrator Schulte

At the moment, BMW has not released any data on performance, although it has announced some interesting figures regarding the average consumption (about 8.2 l / 100 km) and emission level (186 g / km of CO2), both values ​​measured according to preliminary tests in the WLTP homologation cycle.

The distribution of weights in the new sports car reaches the almost perfect balance of 50:50, while the torsional stiffness has increased by approximately 12%. On the other hand, the management section is one of the most committed by engineers and testers of the brand, in order to be as accurate as possible. Optionally, the new sports car can incorporate the new variable sports steering system, with greater reduction in the tightest turns.

In short: BMW wants to continue to excite and excite and the new 2 Series Coupé 2021 will be your new adrenaline-generating machine. We will continue to inform …