last minute of the new saloon

Next June 1 will take place the world presentation of the new BMW i4, the new electric saloon of the German brand. Here is his last hour.

May 24, 2021 (12:35 CET)

The definitive BMW i4 will be released in a few days

The countdown to the official and definitive premiere of the new BMW i4 has already begun. According to the latest information in this regard, the German firm will officially present this saloon on next June 1, so just days before its release it is time to review its most recent data.

During the last hours, a dealership located in Los Angeles (California, United States) could not wait any longer and it seems that it has published a first image of the final production version of this model. What does seem to be confirmed by this new electric saloon refers to many of the technical data that we announced a few days ago, a vehicle called to be one of the main rivals of the Tesla Model 3.

According to the images that circulate on the Internet and the photographs published by the brand itself a few weeks ago, what does seem clear is that the definitive i4 will adopt the brand’s new aesthetic language and more specifically of 4 Series Coupé presented a few months ago. In this way, in the front area highlights its colorful and grille with the new and prominent double kidney, this time with two solid black panels and no ventilation opening since there is no combustion engine under the hood. The outline of this grille is blue, like the ring that lets the side extractors run over the side sills. This color also highlights the lower corners of the rear bumper to emphasize the lack of exhaust. For its part, the aerodynamic design of the alloy wheels is also striking, an element that will undoubtedly contribute its positive bit in improving the vehicle’s efficiency and, therefore, its autonomy.

Rear view of the BMW i4

BMW Has yet to release photos of the interior, but the German automaker has already announced that the i4 will feature the new 8th generation iDrive infotainment system. In this way, it is expected that a large curved touch screen of up to 14.9 inches in size can be incorporated.

BMW i4: a true zero-emission BMW

The German manufacturer’s own management defined the new i4 as follows: the new vehicle “makes the heart of the BMW brand now fully electric”. Specifically, the new i4 will offer a 4-door saloon-style bodywork and will feature a similar profile and various design details as the 4-Series Gran Coupé. According to preliminary data from maximum autonomy Measured according to the new WLTP homologation cycle, the new electric saloon will be able to travel up to 590 km.

The new i4 range may have several versions in different power levels. One of them will reach 390 kW of power (about 530 hp) and it will surely be the most performing variant in view of its great acceleration power, with a Sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in just 4 seconds.

As we have mentioned before, its official presentation will take place on June 1, while the start of production is scheduled for November of this year to reach European dealers during the first quarter of 2022.