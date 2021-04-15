last minute of the new album that arrives

Opel continues with the last phase of the development of the new generation of the compact Astra, a model that will share a technical platform with the Peugeot 308.

April 14, 2021 (15:00 CET)

Opel Astra 2022 according to our illustrator Schulte

Tests, more tests and more tests … Opel continues tireless in its process of development of the new generation of the Astra, its best-selling car belonging to the C segment of compact vehicles.

During the last hours, new spy images published on various automotive websites around the world attest that the German firm of the Stellantis Group is finalizing all preparations within the corresponding technical development of the new generation Astra.

In this regard, recently the Opel’s own CEO, Michael Lohscheller, has revealed a series of extremely interesting information about the new compact in statements to the media Automotive News Europe.

According to the Opel boss, the new Astra is being developed under the Stellantis Group EMP2 Cross-Sectional Common Platform Technical and Manufacturing Methods, a specific architecture for passenger cars and mid-size SUVs. In this way, an “open secret” is confirmed that we have already told you about on more than one occasion: the new Astra 2022 will be “cousin-brother” of the newly awakened Peugeot 308 2021.

The Opel Astra 2022 will have a family version Sport Tourer

“Obviously, we share the same platform, which is a great benefit for our company,” he added. Lohscheller on the technical elements common between the new Astra and 308.

Opel Astra 2022: body versions, engines …

While the versions with the family body are losing more and more popularity in the automotive market, Lohscheller confirmed that in the new generation there will be the corresponding Astra Sports Tourer body variantin addition to the popular five-door hatchback.

Lohscheller added that the new installment of the compact will be offered with gasoline, diesel and plug-in hybrid engines. In this regard, it is likely that you share a good number of engines with the Peugeot 308 2021, which has just been unveiled with a 1.2 liter three-cylinder gasoline with power levels of 81 kW (110 hp) and 96 kW (130 hp). On the other hand, the mechanical offer would also include a 1.5-liter diesel mechanics, a power level of 130 hp and about 300 Nm of torque.

Regarding the new and unpublished Plug-in hybrid versions of the Astra 2022, everything indicates that they will be practically the same as those announced for 308 2021. In this case, for the German model, two plug-in hybrid variants of about 180 and 220 hp, with an autonomy in purely electric driving mode that should be around 60 km.

Electrification will be key in Opel’s future

Meanwhile, there has also been speculation in recent weeks with a hypothetical Astra OPC driven with high-performance plug-in hybrid technology, which could provide you with a maximum power of about 300 hp and a torque of about 450 Nm. It should be remembered that in the Opel range there is already a vehicle with a similar mechanical performance, such as the Grandland X Hybrid4 SUV.

Opel Astra 2022: its possible design

The design What the new generation of the German brand compact will have is still unknown, although through the first recreations of our illustrator Schulte you can get an idea of ​​what it will be like.

On the outside, everything indicates that new headlights and a new grille will draw attention to the front, whose appearance as a whole should remind us of the new Mokka. This grill will adopt the characteristic style Vizor type front, one of the main features in the new design language of the German firm.

Regarding the inside and due to the slight increase in exterior dimensions, it is expected that more space will be available for both the occupants and the cargo capacity in the trunk. The cabin will be practically digitized and on board you will be able to enjoy the latest technical advances in connectivity and entertainment.

Lastly, when will the next generation Astra be officially unveiled? Logic anticipates that it will be the next september coinciding with the celebration of IAA 2021 Hall, which this year will not be held in Frankfurt, but in the city of Munich. In the case of the beginning of the commercialization, everything points to first quarter of 2022.