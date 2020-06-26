11:18 EXTREMADURA REBROTE | The delegate of the Government in Extremadura, Yolanda García Seco, has reported that the Civil Guard is working to locate the person who caused the coronavirus outbreak in the town of Cáceres, Navalmoral de la Mata and that his whereabouts are unknown.

11:10 CANARY ISLANDS | The patients hospitalized by Covid-19 in the Canary Islands have fallen to four people, two of them in ICU, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health.

11:05 MADRID | The Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has recognized this Friday after the vote in the Madrid Assembly for his disapproval, which did not go ahead, that “It is not pleasant that one try to fail” and has ensured that At no time has he considered resigning.

11:00 HEALTH | The Ministry of Health has published a note on the use of products that use ultraviolet-C radiation for the disinfection of the new coronavirus in the air or on surfaces, in which it warns that they can cause eye damage, skin damage or irritation of the airways.

10:45 BOLIVIA | The Bolivian Ministry of Health has informed this Thursday of more than a thousand new infections of the new coronavirus, which raises the provisional balance of cases to over 28,500, with the department of Santa Cruz as the epicenter of the pandemic in the South American country .

10:35 GLOBAL COVID-19 | The new coronavirus pandemic originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has been recorded in the last 24 hours 178,500 cases, the third highest figure in the daily count and which raises the total to 9.6 million people infected with more than 489,000 fatalities worldwide, according to the latest balance published by Johns Hopkins University.

10:25 MARLASKA | The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has signed the promotion of Brigadier General José Manuel Santiago Marín to chief of staff of the Civil Guard, as published this Friday by the Official State Gazette (BOE). This command starred in a controversy when referring to the persecution of the hoaxes that affected the Government during a press conference in Moncloa due to the Covid-19 state of alarm.

10:15 ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | The delegate of the Government in the Canary Islands, Anselmo Pestana, fear that the rhythm of growth in the number of illegal immigrants that arrive irregularly to the Canary archipelago from the African continent continue to increase from September, therefore calls for the European Union to strengthen control measures.

10:05 BRAZIL | The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has stated that believes you have already caught the new coronavirus and gotten over it, in a surprise announcement that comes after the Brazilian president has repeatedly denied any suspicion of infection and downplayed the relevance of the COVID-19 pandemic.

9:55 UKRAINE | Thousands of people in the eastern ukraine are being affected by COVID-19 pandemic and the measures of restriction of movements that this sanitary crisis entails, which has been increased by the continuous bombardment of the regionleaving no access to water to its inhabitants and increasing unsanitary conditions benefiting the spread of the virus, the Norwegian Council for Refugees (NRC) has denounced.

9:45 OBAMACARE | The United States Department of Justice has petitioned the Supreme Court to void the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, just when the country is in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic, with more than two million infected people and more than 120,000 fatalities, CNN has reported.

9:35 MARKETS | He IBEX 35 has started the session this Friday with a rise of 1.01%, which has led to selective to stand at 7,343.1 integers at 9.01 am, despite the fact that the context is still marked by fear of a second wave of Covid-19 in the face of outbreaks and the rebound of infections in different countries such as Portugal, Germany and the United States, which could lead to the adoption of new restrictions.

9:25 REBROTES COVID-19 | Spain has already passed the first wave of Covid-19 but the coronavirus pandemic continues to be very present in the national territory. Until there is a vaccine, the Spanish will have to deal with the virus and fight, in the most effective way possible, the outbreaks that are identified. Currently there more than a dozen active outbreaks in Spain and the Health trackers strive so that these outbreaks are as limited as possible, that is, that the infections do not extend beyond the localized focus. With four Aragonese regions that have regressed to phase 2 of the de-escalation, the outbreaks that captured the attention of the Alerts Coordination Center, with Fernando Simón to the front, are those of Huesca, Malaga and Cantabria.

9:15 COMPANIES | The American sportswear and footwear firm Nike recorded plosses of $ 790 million (704 million euros) between March and May, the last quarter of its fiscal year, in contrast to the net profit of $ 989 million (882 million euros) accounted for in the same period of the previous year as a consequence of the adverse impact related to the closure of its stores due to the Covid-19 pandemic and which did not offset the strong growth in online sales.

9:05 BORDERS | Pedro Sánchez has known for days that it has outbreaks of contagion that have entered the Spanish borders illegally. A document signed by the Government on June 23 acknowledges that “at the date of issuance of this report, they have been detected 15 positive cases among those arriving on the coast, to whom the coronavirus protocol for immigrants has been applied.

8:55 GERMANY | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left in the last 24 hours in Germany 477 new cases and 21 deaths, according to the balance published this Friday by the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency responsible for monitoring infectious diseases.

8:50 ERTEs | The Council of Ministers will approve this Friday in an extraordinary meeting the extension until September 30 of the temporary employment regulation files (ERTEs) associated with the Covid-19 and the extraordinary benefit for self-employed persons whose activity has been reduced by the crisis.

8:40 MEXICO | The Ministry of Health of Mexico confirmed this Thursday 25,060 deaths and 202,951 accumulated cases of COVID-19, after accounting for 736 more deaths and 6,104 new positives.

8:35 BRAZIL | The Brazilian Ministry of Health has informed this Thursday that they have been accounted for 1,141 new deaths from coronavirus, so the accumulated balance to date is 54,971, while the confirmed cases are 1,228,114, after the last 39,483.

8:30 FRANCE | He Paris Orly Airport resumed its activity this Friday with the takeoff ofhe first flight to the Portuguese city of Porto (Portugal), after almost three months closed due to the collapse of air transport due to the coronavirus pandemic.

8:25 ARGENTINA | The Argentine Ministry of Health has confirmed this Thursday a total of 52,457 cases and 1,150 deaths, on the eve of the Government announcing this Friday a new quarantine for the Buenos Aires region, whose province and federal capital accumulate more than 47,000 infections.

8:20 PANAMA | The Ministry of Health of Panama has announced an increase of 1,007 positive cases in the last day, the first time that the small Central American country registers a figure higher than three digits, so that the total number of infections is already 29,037.

8:15 COLOMBIA | The Colombian Ministry of Health has informed this Thursday of 80,599 confirmed cases and 2,654 deaths caused by COVID-19, while the Government has decided close the headquarters of the Ministry of the Interior after the positive of the vice minister Daniel Palacios was known.

8:10 CHINA | The Chinese Ministry of Health has reported on Friday of thirteen new cases of COVID-19, eleven of which have been registered in Beijing, epicenter of the latest outbreak of the disease that since June 11 has affected some 280 people in the capital, although authorities expect it to end next week.

8:05 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | The Ministry of Defense has awarded two contracts for a total value of 32,668 euros between 2018 and 2019 to a human resources company in charge of evaluating promotions in the Army Army’s dome. Specifically, from Colonel to General. The company, Facthum Talent Management SL, Is property of Antonio Pamos de la Hoz, a psychologist linked to the PSOE.

8:00 CINES ANDALUCÍA | More than half of the 604 movie theaters Andalusian they come back from this friday, June 26, to activity in all provinces after its closure due to the state of alarm on March 14 and they do so being able cover 65% of their capacity and applying all the security measures for the protection of the health of the users.

Good morning, the decree-law on the “new normal” ratified this Thursday by the Congress of Deputies brings with it the exit of the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. This being the case, while Spain recovers normality and gets fully into the summer, the Army and health authorities prepare for the “second wave” of Covid-19, which, although it is not known when it will arrive, they assure that more will come. sooner than later.