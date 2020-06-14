15:04 ALCOA | Thousands of people, between 20,000 and 25,000 according to the organization, have taken the streets and the dock of Foz (Lugo) this Sunday morning to demand a solution that allows maintaining “100%” of production and jobs from the Alcoa-San Cibrao factory in Cervo.

15:02 BALEARES | The President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol, has reiterated that the pilot tourism plan, which starts this Monday, and that with the announcement by President Sánchez of the opening to the Schengen area starting next June 21, coinciding with the end of the state of alarm in the national territory, is reduced to a period of one week, it is “good news” that allows “reactivate a season that is necessary and key for the Balearic Islands.”

14:30 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | Sánchez avoids saying if the Government will make cuts, such as in the salaries of officials and pensions. “This crisis has nothing to do with the 2008 crisis, now we think of a positive recovery.”

14:30 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | Sánchez, asked about the words of Iglesias in which he labeled as “crime” what had happened in the Madrid residences, says that “the responsibilities of the residences are of the autonomous communities.” And he recalled the clash between the Ministries of Social Affairs and Health of the Community of Madrid: “There I leave it.”

14:30 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | “I have no problem in that, once the state of alarm is lifted, the dialogue table with Catalonia in July recovers.”

14:27 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | «I do not reject that in the future we have to resort to the state of alarm, it is not my intention. I hope we do not have to resort to this figure again.

14:22 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | «It is an honor for Spain that Nadia Calviño sounds strong to be a candidate for the Presidency of the Eurogroup. I see with good eyes the candidacy ».

14:20 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | «The Government has not looked the other way in the management of residences during the crisis. We have sent the Army to carry out actions in the residences. We will have to draw some lessons from what happened in the nursing homes.

14:17 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | On the reforms, we must all go hand in hand in Europe. We have proposed extensive reforms, in Education, on the energy model, on the circular economy. Let’s pose positive responses and we are ready for reforms to transform the economic system we have into a positive one ».

14:09 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | “We have to be aware that the economic slowdown is unprecedented. We must start the country, in economic growth, in job creation. So I appeal to unity. We must have budgets adapted to the economic situation. »

14:08 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | “I want to ask all parties to support the EU proposal within their European political families. A plan of more than 700,000 million euros. I ask for high eyes and patriotism ».

14:06 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | “Reconstruction must be carried out from the unity of all the actors, unions, employers and parties. Reconstruction is equivalent to our society and our economy starting off safely.

14:05 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | «From July 1 the borders are opened with third countries with which we reach an agreement to reopen borders. We want tourism and health and safety to go hand in hand ».

14:00 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | “We want our country to be recognized as a quality tourist destination, but also for health security.”

13:57 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | “The Commission has recommended the opening of internal borders starting tomorrow. Starting next June 21, thanks to the good evolution of the health emergency, Spain will lift border restrictions with the rest of the countries. Controls are maintained at the land border until July 1, as Portugal has requested.

13:56 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | “Tourism accounts for more than 12% of GDP in Spain and has been the most damaged by the coronavirus crisis. It is key to the recovery of our economy. This crisis cannot take us to the previous point, we must promote a more urban and sustainable renewal. The tourism promotion plan will be a priority. We are going to reduce precariousness and the gender gap in the sector ”.

13:54 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | “The Government has worked with the automotive sector in two directions, the economic recovery and the ecological transition. The plan will have investments, stimulus to research, taxation and a training plan. This boost, which includes a vehicle renewal plan, will have an endowment of more than 3,000 million.

13:53 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | “In September, both Health and Education must be strengthened.”

13:52 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | «Each school must have an opening plan and a contingency plan. In children it has been established that the classrooms have no more than 15 students, for the rest of the courses the mask and the 1.5 meter distance will be compulsory.

13:50 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | “Regarding the return to classes in September, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health have made recommendations to return to a safe and healthy environment.”

13:49 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | “The break in education has left two problems that we must analyze: the digital divide and conciliation.”

13:46 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | “We have to learn from the emergency to prepare ourselves better. In addition, we must start the country at full capacity. ”

13:45 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | “We must assess the weaknesses that we drag in the digital divide, in online classes and teleworking.”

13:44 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | The pandemic has not disappeared. Worldwide, 150,000 new cases have been reported worldwide. “

13:43 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | The president begins his appearance giving condolences to the families of the three deceased in Úbeda in a case of gender violence.

13:21 IRAN | The Iranian government has confirmed this Sunday 107 deaths in the last 24 hours from the coronavirus pandemic, the highest daily death toll since the beginning of the relaxation of the restrictions, on April 13. In addition, 2,472 new cases of infection have been registered – 864 of them hospitalized – bringing the total number of affected to 187,427. A total of 8,837 people have died in the country since the declaration of the epidemic, as reported by the Ministry of Health spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari on Sunday.

13:20 PRESIDENTS CONFERENCE | The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, this Sunday called the regional presidents to a new Conference of Presidents in person at the end of July, once an agreement has been reached in the European Union on funds for economic recovery.

13:16 BEACHES | Civil Protection of Catalonia has expressed this Sunday its concern over the agglomeration of bathers on Saturday at various beaches at the risk of new outbreaks of coronavirus. The Urban Guard of Barcelona prevented access to the beaches of Nova Icària, Bogatell, Llevant and Mar Bella yesterday afternoon, having reached the maximum permitted occupancy, which is 80% of the capacity, which is required to maintain the safety distance before COVID-19.

13:12 TESTIMONY | The director of Security of the Príncipe de Asturias Hospital in Alcalá de Henares, José López, has assured after leaving the ICU, where he was admitted for more than three months, that his colleagues at the center are the “true heroes” in the battle against the coronavirus Because “they fought for him” when “almost nobody gave a dime for his life.”

13:10 WASTE | The positives linked to the coronavirus outbreak detected at the Basurto Hospital in Bilbao amount to 38 this Sunday, one more infected than yesterday. These are 14 professionals, 12 patients and 12 visits and close contacts who have tested positive.

13:00 VACCINE | The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has transferred to the autonomous presidents that the Ministers of Health of the European Union have agreed to work together to guarantee access to the coronavirus vaccine “in conditions of transparency and equity” for all citizens Europeans.

12:56 GALICIA | The Popular Parliamentary Group (GPP) has demanded that the Government rectify it, considering that the package of measures approved for the wine sector is detrimental to Galicia, because with current criteria, it would only correspond to some 300,000 euros out of a total of 90 million .

12:52 AUTOMOBILE | The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has announced that this Monday the special plan for the automotive industry will be presented together with the sector and that it will be approved over the next week, according to regional sources reported to Europa Press.

12:50 HOLIDAYS | Tecnitasa has found that renting a home in beach areas will cost the vacationer 3% more on average than in the same period last year, according to a report by Tecnitasa.

12:48 HEALTH | On Sunday, the Health Minister and Secretary of Organization of the PSC, Salvador Illa, asked citizens for “prudence and a lot of individual responsibility” until the coronavirus is definitively “defeated” and now that the “new normal” that is going to come from now on.

12:45 ITALY | The country begins its phase 3 of de-escalation tomorrow Monday, after the total closure due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 9, and will open theaters, concert halls and cinemas, although it postpones the reopening of discotheques or allows sports by amateur teams, while monitoring the data of infections, which have increased and do not drop below 300 a day.

12:40 CATALONIA | The President of the Generalitat, Quim Torra, has transmitted this Sunday to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, that the Procicat technical committee will support this Monday that all the health regions of Catalonia pass this next week to Phase 3 of the de-escalation by the coronavirus: “The results support it.”

12:20 BALEARES | The Balearic Epidemiology Service, under the General Directorate of Public Health and Participation, has confirmed this Sunday that it has 209 positive positives, the same as this Saturday.

12:12 GALICIA | The President of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has expressed this Sunday before the head of the central government, Pedro Sánchez, his “concern” about what may happen after the opening of both internal and external borders from June 21, by which has insisted on the need to “agree on criteria” to talk about COVID-19 outbreaks and the response that should be given in your case.

11:58 POSITIVE IN FORMENTERA | The Health Area of ​​Ibiza and Formentera has confirmed this Sunday a new slight positive detected in Formentera, the monitoring of which will be carried out from Primary Care. As reported by the Ibiza and Formentera Health Area, there are currently a total of 20 active cases. Meanwhile, the woman with COVID-19 who gave birth on June 11 has already been discharged.

11:45 CANTABRIA | The Cantabrian community has registered in the last day two new cases of coronaviruses detected by means of PCR tests, but it continues one more day without adding deaths and without admitting them to the Intensive Care Units (ICU), according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health updated until last midnight.

11:35 JAPAN CORONAVIRUS | The Japanese government has confirmed this Sunday 47 new cases of coronavirus in the country’s capital, Tokyo, the highest growth in those affected in 24 hours since May 5.

11:05 CATALONIA | The Minister of the Presidency and spokesperson for the Generalitat, Meritxell Budó, assured this Sunday that the President of the Generalitat, Quim Torra, “has led the media, facing the public” during the coronavirus pandemic to explain what not she likes to listen, according to her.

10:43 RUSSIA | The Russian government has confirmed this Sunday 8,835 new infections by coronavirus and 119 associated deaths in the last 24 hours, up to 528,964 infections and 6,948 total deaths since the epidemic was declared.

10:38 AUTONOMY CONFERENCE | The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Sunday to the regional presidents that the opening of borders with the countries of the Schengen area will be advanced to June 22, except for Portugal, which has requested that it be on July 1.

According to sources close to the autonomous presidents attending the fourteenth video conference, Sánchez has also informed them that on July 1 there will be an act on the border with Portugal that will be attended by the President of the Executive, the King and the Portuguese Prime Minister.

10:30 TRASH IN BASURTO | The head of the Internal Medicine service at the Hospital de Basurto-Bilbao in which, at the beginning of June, an outbreak of Covid-19 was registered, Joseba Ibarmia, expressed this Sunday his belief that control of the focus “is near”. Ibarmia explained in a press article that, since the outbreak was detected, which already affects 37 people, between patients and health workers at the Revilla Pavilion and caused the death of two patients, «strict measures have been taken to contain its extension to new patients and workers«.

10:08 BEC | The general director of the Bilbao Exhibition Center, Xabier Basañez, has stated that the covid-19 pandemic will mean for the fairground the loss of “almost half” of its annual turnover and has had an impact on the fact that “speed” will not be recovered Cruising »until spring 2021.

10:00 DESCALADA | The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, will meet this Sunday with the presidents of autonomous communities and cities less than a week after the end of the last extension of the state of alarm decree, which will end at the end of next Saturday to make way for the ‘new normal’ on Sunday 21.

09:54 BANGLADESH | A member of the Government of Bangladesh, the Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs Sheikh Abdullah, died of a coronavirus, becoming the victim with the highest political profile in succumbing to the pandemic in a country that has more than 80,000 positive cases, reported this Sunday to Efe a official source.

09:43 INDIA | The Indian government has confirmed this Sunday a new daily record of coronavirus infections, with a total of 11,989 affected in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to more than 320,000 throughout the country since the declaration of the pandemic, which has already left 9,195 dead.

09:40 PARLAMENT | The Parliament resumes from Monday the face-to-face activity of all its organs, for which it has adapted its facilities to measures for the prevention of contagion of the coronavirus, for which it suspended the parliamentary activity three months ago.

09:35 VACCINE | “It is terrible that Spain does not have a vaccine manufacturing center and depends on foreigners.” María Luisa Pérez del Molino, head of the Microbiology service in the Santiago health area, thinks that if the country has pressing needs, one of them is the one it exposes.

09:20 CULTURE | Matadero Madrid will reopen its doors this Monday with all the hygienic-sanitary measures currently in force for both the public and the workers of the center, as reported by the Madrid City Council in a statement.

09:00 GLOBAL BALANCE | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has registered 134,200 cases in the last 24 hours, close to 7.8 million positives and more than 430,000 fatalities, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University. According to data updated at 8:30 am this Sunday, the global balance of the coronavirus amounts to 7,787,271 million cases and 430,319 fatalities in 188 countries and territories. The total number of people recovered exceeds 3.7 million, with the United States at the top of the list, with 556,606

08:50 BACK TO SCHOOL | The Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá, stresses that the only mandatory measure for schools is to respect the meter and a half of distance and is committed to putting classrooms in libraries or outdoors, under the roof of the patio: «We have to take advantage of the good time the country has ».

08:40 IRAQ | The Iraqi Ministry of Health has recorded its highest number of deaths in a single day this Saturday since the coronavirus pandemic began with 53 deaths in the last 24 hours. The agency has confirmed in a statement 1,180 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the overall number of positives in the country to 18,950. In addition, a total of 549 people have died in Iraq from the pandemic

08:35 NBA | The NBA informed all teams Saturday night through a memorandum that coronavirus testing for players and staff participating in the league restart will begin on June 23 and take place every other day, in order to restart the championship on July 30.

08:20 GERMANY | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left six fatalities and 247 cases of coronavirus in Germany in the last 24 hours, a decrease compared to the 18 deaths and 348 infections of the previous day. In total, the country has already registered 186,269 infections and 8,787 deaths, as reported on Sunday by the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency responsible for monitoring infectious diseases.

08:12 BRAZIL | The Brazilian Ministry of Health has reported this Saturday that the 850,000 cases of coronavirus have been exceeded in the country with a total of 21,704 new positives in the last 24 hours. Brazil exceeds 850,000 coronavirus cases with more than 20,700 new positives. As for the number of deaths, they have exceeded the figure of 42,000 deaths, reaching 42,720 deaths due to the pandemic. Specifically, the authorities have recorded 892 deaths in the last 24 hours, although they have specified that this figure also includes deaths that have occurred in previous days.

08:09 ORANGE | Orange will restart the return of its employees to the workplaces this Monday in a gradual and staggered manner -with a maximum of 10% of the workforce over the next two weeks-, with which de-escalation is already underway in the four major operators telecommunications in Spain.

08:05 MEXICO | The Mexican health authorities have reported this Saturday that the country has exceeded 140,000 cases of coronavirus and has exceeded 16,800 deaths from the pandemic, with 424 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

08:00 VACCINE | Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands have signed a contract to supply 300 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine being developed by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. The vaccine will be available to all EU countries.

07:58 CANARY ISLANDS | The Canary Islands have so far registered a total of 2,385 accumulated cases of COVID-19, which is three more compared to yesterday. Of the total number of cases, 99 remain active. With data closed at 8:00 pm, 2,124 people have been discharged from the islands after overcoming the coronavirus and the death toll stands at 162, ending ten consecutive days without deaths.

07:55 BRAZIL | The mayor of Sao Paulo, Bruno Covas, has tested positive for coronavirus after undergoing the test, although at the moment he does not present any symptoms related to the pandemic.

07:54 PERU | The Peruvian Ministry of Health has reported this Saturday more than 4,000 new positives in the country and 190 deaths from the pandemic in the last 24 hours. With these data, the number of COVID-19 infections in the Andean nation at 225,132, while 6,498 people have died in the country due to the pandemic.

07:52 CHINA | The Chinese Ministry of Health has reported this Sunday of 57 new cases of coronavirus in the country, 36 of them of local transmission detected in the Chinese capital, Beijing, after the new outbreak of infections originated in a wholesale market in the city.

07:50 ARGENTINA | Argentina has reached this Saturday a daily record of cases of the coronavirus pandemic with 1,531 infections in the last 24 hours, to which 30 new deaths have been added. As reported by the health authorities, the total number of infections in the Latin American country has exceeded 30,000 and has reached 30,295. In addition, a total of 815 people have died in Argentina since the start of the pandemic.