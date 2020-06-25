9:40 MARKETS | He IBEX 35 has started the session this Thursday with a fall of 0.4%, which has led to selective to be located in the 7,166.5 integers at 9.01 hours, in a day marked again by the fear of a second wave of Covid-19 before the outbreaks and the rebound of contagions in different countries, which could provoke the adoption of new restrictions.

9:30 TRANSPORTES MADRID | ANDThe Madrid Regional Transport Consortium is going to issue a resolution so that, starting this Thursday, it can reuse cash to buy single tickets in the buses of the public transport network of the Community of Madrid.

9:20 NEW NORMALITY | The PP spokesman in the Senate, Javier Maroto, has assured that his party will announce if it supports the decree of new normality that is voted this Thursday in the Congress of Deputies after hearing the intervention of the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa.

The Minister of Health will be the member of the Government that defend the measures included in the norm. He mandatory use of masks in closed spaces and in open spaces if the safety distance of 1.5 meters cannot be maintained, the development of contingency plans for possible outbreaks, a mainly autonomous area of ​​competences or the reinforcement of primary care they are some of the highlights of the decree. Illa will reel them off this Thursday before the plenary session and, immediately afterwards, the groups will intervene in order of lowest to highest parliamentary representation.

9:15 NEW STANDARD | The session starts with the report of the Ombudsman, Francisco Fernández Marugán, corresponding to the management carried out during the years 2018 and 2019. Next, the opinion of the Commission of the Statute of Deputies about the request made in relation to Laura Borràs (JxCat).

Then, the plenary will continue with the debate on the Royal Decree-law of the new normality, which includes measures such as the mandatory use of masks or the reduction of the safety distance from 2 to 1.5 meters.

9:10 NEW STANDARD | The session in the Congress of Deputies begins, in which, presumably, the decree of “new normality” of the Government of Pedro Sánchez will be approved. The “new normal” decree will receive today Thursday the majority support of the Congress of Spain thanks to the votes in favor of the government partners, PSOE and Unidas Podemos, and those of their allies in the extensions of the state of alarm of the coronavirus, especially Cs and PNV, while the unknown on the position of the PP persists.

9:00 NADIA CALVIÑO | The spokesman for the Popular Party in the Senate, Javier Maroto, praised this Thursday the “technical capacity” and the CV of the government’s economic vice-president, Nadia Calviño, after the Executive announced its candidacy for the Presidency of the Eurogroup.

8:50 DECKS | Pedro Sánchez, handwritingAs the document published today by OKDIARIO shows, it denied the current need for more controls at the Barajas airport on June 20. He did so at the insistence of the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who had been claiming for almost a month before more controls and PCR test in the country of origin of the travelers who come to Spain.

8:40 CHINA | The Chinese Ministry of Health has confirmed 19 more cases of COVID-19, after the Beijing outbreak, while the authorities foresee near 30 million journeys across the country on the occasion of the celebration of Dragon Boat Festival this week. The Chinese state railway company has indicated that it expects about seven million people to use the company’s trains since Wednesday, the day on which the The starting gun for this ancient festival.

8:30 NEW STANDARD | The decree of the ‘new normality’ will receive the majority support of Congress this Thursday thanks to the votes in favor of the government partners, PSOE and United Podemos, and those of their allies in the extensions of the state of alarm, especially Cs and PNV, while the unknown about the position of the PP persists.

8:25 NADIA CALVIÑO | The Vice President of the Government for the Economy, Nadia Calviño, will be a candidate for the presidency of the Eurogroup, a key body for cooperation between members of the euro zone and the construction of a “stronger and more united” Europe, as Moncloa reported on Thursday, who has specified that Spain will formalize its candidacy today.

8:20 MEMBERS | Congress prepares to regularize the extra-parliamentary activities of their lordships, which were ‘out of control’ for 15 months. The Commission for the Statute of Deputies, the body in charge of authorizing or not these private activities, meets this Thursday to address this task that had been pending since the previous legislature, in which it did not meet because the Cortes had to be dissolved on the occasion of the electoral repetition.

8:15 MEXICO | The Ministry of Health of Mexico has confirmed this Wednesday 196,847 cases of coronavirus and 24,324 due to COVID-19, waiting for this Friday the authorities to confirm the new situation of the epidemiological traffic light, and they have highlighted the low incidence in the community indigenous.

8:10 VIETNAM | The Prime Minister of Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, has stated this Wednesday that the country will not rush to open its borders to foreign tourism, since the objective is to avoid a second wave of contagions, after the Southeast Asian country has achieved so far, no death has been registered by COVID-19 and the recovery of a large part of its 352 patients.

8:05 PERU | The President of Peru, Martín Vizcarra, has warned this Wednesday to the sector of private health clinics that he will be expropriated if in 48 hours an agreement is not reached on the rates that will apply to COVID-19 patients who make use of their intensive care units.

Good morning, we started the minute-by-minute coverage of the news of the coronavirus in Spain. This Thursday, June 25, 2020, the decree of ‘new normality’ from the Pedro Sánchez government. Podemos, C’s and PNV have already advanced their support for the decree, while the PP remains unknown about their vote. The leader of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, urged Sánchez to meet with him in order to support the aforementioned decree. But that has not happened.