8:55 USA | The governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey, announced this Monday that all state retail stores may reopen starting this Friday, following a “strict” social distancing. “On Friday, May 8, there will be a complete reopening with strict social distancing,” said Ducey, who justified his decision by referring to the fact that coronavirus cases in the state are decreasing, so he believes that businesses can safely return to business.

8:50 ECONOMIC MEASURES | Domestic workers registered with Social Security who have been dismissed or whose income has been reduced due to the coronavirus health crisis may request the extraordinary subsidy starting tomorrow, May 5, as stated in the Official Gazette of the State (BOE).

8:45 COUNCIL OF MINISTERS | The Council of Ministers plans to approve this Tuesday, May 5 specific measures for the cultural sector, in order to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 in this area and attend to the peculiarities of the different fields of culture.

8:40 DESCALADA | The Alicante Town Hall Tuesday “all” parks and gardens open from the city to expand spaces for walking and sports, within the time limits established by the government in its state of alarm decree. However, the use of the banks as well as the games or installed elements are still prohibited. However, as confirmed by Europa Press municipal sources, beaches of the municipal term they will be kept closed to the public.

8:35 USA VS. CHINA | The tabloid ‘Global Times’, belonging to the People’s Daily of the Chinese Communist Party, he has answered this Monday at accusations poured out by the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, pointing out that they are a “strategy” to divert attention from the “incompetence” of the president, Donald Trump, to manage the coronavirus pandemic in the United States and win reelection in the November presidential election. Pompeo declared this Sunday that there is “A significant amount of evidence” which show that the coronavirus which has caused a global pandemic occurred in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, origin of the virus.

8:30 SPAIN | The PP and Vox will demand this Tuesday at the Congress Table that they be held monitoring sessions with the government every week, starting this Wednesday and until the end of the current session, on June 30. The topic will be discussed the same afternoon at the Board of Spokespersons, where Citizens will defend that there are questions to the Executive in plenary this week, which a priori only includes the new extension of the alarm status.

8:25 USA | An internal document of the US Administration includes a projection of the epidemic coronavirus with a daily number of up to 3,000 dead in the United States by June 1, well above the up to 2,000 daily deaths recorded in recent days by Johns Hopkins University.

8:20 CHINA | The Chinese Ministry of Health announced on Monday that no cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed locally, but an imported contagion, registered in Shanghai. The authorities have reported that there has been no death Due to Covid-19, the number of deaths from the pandemic remains one more day at 4,633, while infections have stood at 82,881.

8:15 SPAIN | The second major contractor of the Ministry of Health during the coronavirus pandemic, the firm HongKong Travis Asia Limited who has received a sum of 245 million in exchange for masksoccupies a small 35 square meter office in a central Hong Kong office building. A reduced space that is even more if you consider that there are at least a dozen companies who also declare that they have their offices in the same building, on the same floor and in the same office: 1607 at number 28-31 on Cheung Lee Street.

Building ‘Trend Center’ in Hong Kong where the second largest health contractor is based.

Good morning, this Tuesday begins the eighth week of confinement. Pedro Sánchez It no longer has the support of many political parties that, until now, had supported the state of alarm with your votes. Now PP and ERC have announced that they will not support the new extension. Meanwhile, in Europe, countries like France and Italy continue to record notable decreases in the figures of dead and infected of daily coronaviruses. In Spain, although the trend is still downward, deaths continue.