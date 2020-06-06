10:20 SIMON’S APPEARANCE | The Popular Parliamentary Group has demanded the appearance in the Health Commission of the Congress of the director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, to explain the different decisions he has made since the beginning of the year regarding the coronavirus.

10:10 RECORD RECORDS IN INDIA | India has registered a total of 9,887 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, a daily record in a country where the pandemic is still three weeks away from full swing after surpassing Italy in the last few hours in number of cases.

The balance provided this Saturday by the Ministry of Health brings the total number of infections to 236,657 and deaths, to 6,642 after 294 fatalities since Friday, according to the estimate offered by ‘The Times of India’.

10:05 BRAZIL | The Brazilian Ministry of Health has confirmed this Friday 30,830 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, so that the total number of people affected by the pandemic in the country, epicenter of the virus in Latin America, has reached 645,771 positives.

According to the latest balance of the authorities, collected by the Brazilian press, another 1,005 people have died in the country due to COVID-19 and a total of 35,026 have lost their lives in the country due to the pandemic. In addition, 11,977 people have recovered in Brazil in the last day after having overcome the coronavirus.

09:55 MASKS | The Government will establish the mandatory use of masks beyond the completion of the declaration of the state of alarm for the coronavirus pandemic, which will conclude on June 21, according to the draft of the decree for the new normal that the Executive of Pedro Sánchez plans to approve in the Council of Ministers next Tuesday, day 9.

09:45 VENEZUELA | The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has modified this Friday the flexibilization system of the quarantine of the Caribbean nation and has established seven days of isolation followed by seven days of work, which has been called the 7 + 7 method.

“Now we are going to seven plus seven, seven days of quarantine, followed by seven days of work,” Maduro announced through his account on the social network Twitter, where he warned that the working hours will occur “with strict compliance with sanitary measures “.

09:35 BOE | The Official State Gazette (BOE) has published this Saturday the Royal Decree by which the state of alarm is extended until 00.00 on June 21.

The extension of the state of alarm has been approved this Friday by the Council of Ministers after being approved in the Congress of Deputies.

With this new publication, the Executive maintains the validity of Royal Decree 463/2020, of March 14, declaring the state of alarm for the management of the health crisis situation caused by Covid-19.

09:25 CHILDREN | An inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents believed to be related to COVID-19, and similar to Kawasaki disease, appears to be more common among children of African descent, according to a small study from a Paris hospital published in the magazine ‘The British Medical Journal’.

09:15 MADRID MUSEUMS | The Museo Nacional del Prado, the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía and the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza reopen their doors this Saturday, June 6 with reduced capacity and hygiene measures after having been closed for almost three months due to the pandemic by coronavirus, and with free admission in the first two days of reopening.

09:09 PANDEMIC | In fourth position, the United Kingdom recorded 284,734 cases and 40,344 deaths. Spain is behind, in fifth place with a total of 240,978 positives and 27,134 deaths, followed by India, again in daily record numbers, which has 236,781 people with coronaviruses and 6,649 deaths.

09:07 PANDEMIC | Brazil remains in second position and has added 30,900 positives in the last 24 hours, the second highest number in a daily balance, bringing the country to 645,771 cases and 35,026 deaths. Russia remains in third position, with 449,256 positives and 5,520 deaths, the second lowest number of deaths of all countries with more than 180,000 infected people, after Peru, which registers 5,162 fatalities.

09:06 PANDEMIC | The United States continues to be the country most affected by the pandemic and moves again in the 25,000 cases a day, accumulating 1.89 million infected people and 109,143 fatalities.

09:05 PANDEMIC | According to data updated at 8:20 am this Friday, the global balance of the coronavirus amounts to 6,740,361 million cases and 394,984 fatalities in 188 countries and territories.

The total number of people recovered exceeds 2.74 million, with the United States at the top of the list, with 491,706 people cured, followed by Brazil, with about 266,000 patients saved, and Russia, with 212,237.

09:00 PANDEMIC | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan is about to reach 395,000 fatalities and has caused more than 6.7 million infections worldwide, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.