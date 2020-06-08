10:05 ROBLES | Defense Minister Margarita Robles will appear today in Congress to re-explain the role of the military in the fight against the coronavirus during the state of alarm and also the plan of ‘de-escalation’ envisaged within the Armed Forces.

09:57 EL CORTE INGLÉS | El Corte Inglés prepares the total opening of its approximately 90 centers Starting this Monday, which will mean the “gradual” incorporation of employees affected by the Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE).

09:50 RENT | Face-to-face care in Tax Agency offices for prepare the 2019 Income statement It starts this Monday, so it is cut in half compared to the campaigns of other years by the Covid-19, in turn restricting in half the spaces usually available. Taxpayers must request an appointment for said option, which they can request since last Friday on the Internet, telephone or through the ‘app’ of the tax agency.

09:43 TRANSPORTATION | The coronavirus crisis has strongly impacted economic activity and investments throughout the Spanish territory. Movement restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the virus especially affected the transport sector, which has seen projects such as Renfe’s low-cost model, the Avlo, have been indefinitely canceled. Added to this is the fact that Aena will also delay expansion plans from Madrid Barajas and El Prat airports in Barcelona.

09:35 CHILE | The Chilean Ministry of Health has reported that they have registered 649 deaths in the last 24 hoursThis is the highest number of deaths in a single day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, after the authorities have confirmed a readjustment of the death toll count.

09:26 MORTGAGES | The first full month of confinement has had a noticeable effect on the new mortgage market, which has fallen 36% in April from the previous month, and 50% from the same month last year. The collapse in April is not unexpected, given that the country faced this month a situation of extreme confinement that affected all the territories and it didn’t start to loosen until May. According to data from the Bank of Spain, this past April new mortgages were signed for a value of 1,079 million euros, much less than the 2,981 million euros of new mortgages in May and much less than the 3,850 million in April 2019.

09:18 NEW ZEALAND | The New Zealand Ministry of Health has announced that there are no registered active cases of COVID-19, after the last patient, an Auckland woman, has shown no symptoms in the past 48 hours.

09:10 VOX | Vox has released its latest campaign, ‘Ours First’, with which they intend support local trade and encourage citizens to consume Spanish products. They have done so by broadcasting videos in which they give voice to workers, freelancers and entrepreneurs affected by the coronavirus crisis.

09:02 TOLEDO | The Toledo Local Police has intervened in a house where he was celebrating a party with 29 people, some of which were hidden in cabinets, terrace, storage room, under the bed and even in the fridge. As explained by the Local Police through their official Facebook profile, once the party was evicted they proceeded to identify the attendees.

08:56 ‘DEDAZOS’ DE SÁNCHEZ | The Government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias has supposed to the public coffers, so far this year, the highest spending on senior positions and personnel “by finger” since there are records available (2005). The disbursement amounts to 47.31 million euros until April 31, according to the last report of the commented progress of payments of the General Administration of the State. With this record spending, the Executive is facing what is probably the worst economic crisis in the history of Spain.

08:48 CHINA | The Chinese Ministry of Health has reported four new imported cases of coronavirusthree of them in Sichuan province and another in Shanghai, which also has a suspicious case from abroad.

08:40 8-M | The authorization of the Delegation of the Government of Madrid to the organizers of the 8-M central march in the capital, to which OKDIARIO has had access, indicates that together with Alicia López Hernando, candidate for Podemos in several elections, is Carmen Pérez Hueros, directive of an association that receives more than 2.4 million public euros annually in grants.

08:33 MEXICO | The Mexican Ministry of Health has confirmed that the figure of 117,103 cases of COVID-19 in the country, at the same time that the death of 13,699 people due to the pandemic has been reported.

08:25 SHOPPING | To go shopping in the “new normal” we must arm ourselves with patience. Everything will be radically different from how we knew it until now. The first change we will notice in the entrances to the shopping centers. The maximum capacity allowed in the common areas of these large areas is 40% and that, on days of maximum influx, we will force to wait outside the enclosure to get in. When it is our turn we will have to disinfect our hands for the first time in a gesture that, throughout the shopping day, we will be forced to do on several occasions.

08:17 PABLO CASADO | The PP president, Pablo Casado, has called a meeting of the National Board of the Popular Party to analyze with their positions the situation caused by the Covid-19 crisis, ratify the PP + Cs electoral coalition for the Basque elections on July 12 and authorize the provincial congresses in Valencia and Alicante, which are in the hands of managers.

08:10 THE KINGS | The Kings want to return to the pulse of the street. The Casa del Rey is designing an official tour that will take Felipe VI and Doña Letizia to travel, throughout the next month of July, practically all of the autonomous communities to recover contact with citizens and thank them for the effort made during the months of the coronavirus pandemic.

08:01 GLOBAL BALANCE | The new coronavirus pandemic originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left more than 400,000 fatalities and just over seven million people infected worldwide, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

07:53 STATISTICAL DECEPTION | The dead appear and disappear. Contagions rise and fall. The boxes for new daily deaths show ‘zeros’, and yet the autonomies do reflect deaths every day. This is the Spanish statistics. Some accounts that, after being questioned before the WHO, now do so before the EU: last Friday the European data showed 806 more deaths of those officially reflected by the Ministry of Health.

07:45 GUATEMALA | The President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, has announced that will start to telework, after 18 cases have been registered inside the Presidential House, the official residence of the president and his family.

07:37 AYUSO INTERVIEW | Isabel Díaz Ayuso has become the preferred target on the left. While granting this interview to OKDIARIO, he has in front of his windows a mobilization imported from the United States that is criticizing Donald Trump’s police. In front of the Madrid Presidency. They have blamed for everything that happened in Madrid by the coronavirus in full command of Pedro Sánchez with the slogan “Ayuso, PP, guilty”. And now, Alberto Reyero, one of his top C’s advisers, is shaking off the deaths in the residences by shooting the gun at her. But Díaz Ayuso prefers to continue building a “freedom project”, because “Madrid is either free or it is not Madrid.”

07:30 HONDURAS | The Honduran Secretariat of Security has announced a extension of the curfew until June 14 in the small Central American country as part of the battery of measures to face the advance of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Good Morning. We are starting a new week marked by progress in the de-escalation phases of almost all of Spain. Madrid, Barcelona and Castilla y León enter phase 2, and most of the provinces that were already in that phase have gone on to phase 3. Among the most notable changes in the zones in phase is that shopping malls and restaurants open and bars can open the interior with 50% capacity.