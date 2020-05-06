15:56 RELEASED | Of the 710 released trade unions that Andalusian health has, only 14 have joined this crisis, as acknowledged this Wednesday by the Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre. However, the Board has had to carry out multiple extra hiring of toilets due to the coronavirus crisis, as VOX has reported.

15:21 MARTA DEL CASTILLO | The Judicial Police has reactivated the secret search for the body of Marta del Castillo; and the father of the missing young woman, Antonio del Castillo, knew nothing, as he has pointed out to OKDIARIO. In this sense, del Castillo explains that the Police have not contacted him, so “they have found nothing.”

14:53 DECREE | The President of the Andalusian Government, Juanma Moreno, has defended this Wednesday Decree-Law 2/2020, of March 9, on improving and simplifying the regulation to promote productive activity in Andalusia, against which the Government Central has filed an appeal before the Constitutional Court (TC), and has argued that the region “will exceed one million unemployed” with the coronavirus crisis and “we need shock measures.”

14:12 PHASE 1 | Andalusia has demanded the Government of Pedro Sánchez that the entire community go to phase 1 of the de-escalation plan, although it is true that it admits conditions in certain districts of Malaga and Granada.

13:47 HANDLING | The counselor of the Presidency and Spokesman of the Andalusian Government, Elías Bendodo, has given a tremendous spanking to the PSOE, which has accused the Junta of manipulating in Canal Sur. Bendodo has reminded the Socialists of Butragueño’s goal in the 86 World Cup with the PSOE logo on TVE.

13:15 EXTENSION | The vice president of the Board and spokesman for Ciudadanos (Cs) in Andalusia, Juan Marín, warned this Wednesday that the president of the central government, Pedro Sánchez, “does not deserve” an extension of the state of alarm due to the coronavirus pandemic But he has affirmed that “the Spanish and the Andalusians need it”.

12:35 MARTA DEL CASTILLO | The Judicial Police has secretly reactivated the search for the body of Marta del Castillo. As explained by journalist Javier Ronda, from Canal Sur, the investigation was resumed in mid-March, without the family even knowing it, at the San José de la Rinconada estate (Seville).

12:04 POLICE | National Police officers have arrested a 55-year-old Hungarian fugitive in Benalmádena (Málaga), claimed by the German authorities in relation to a crime against people. A European arrest and surrender order in force since March 13, 2020 weighed on this person.

11:35 ANDALUSIA | The coronavirus has had a regrowth in Andalusia, which you already know that Wednesdays are always a blacker day than usual. Be that as it may, the community has announced that 245 positives have been detected in the last 24 hours, in addition to 14 deceased and up to 29 hospitalized, two of them in Intensive Care Units (ICU). Fortunately, the number of recovered is also important: 449 people in 24 hours.

10:57 IMBRODA | The Minister of Education and Sports of the Andalusian Government, Javier Imbroda, suffered from the coronavirus in silence last March. Fortunately, he announced that he managed to overcome it successfully and was “lucky” that it did not come “very strong”.

10:23 ECONOMY | The Andalusian Government has calculated that the community’s GDP, of 160,000 million, will decrease by 10% until the end of the year due to the coronavirus crisis, which would mean the departure of 16,000 million euros from the Andalusian economy.