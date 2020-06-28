It is the first week without the alarm state in Spain and the concern about coronavirus outbreaks increases. The first weekend of the so-called ‘new normal’ It leaves us unpublished images for almost four months: full beaches and traffic jams on the main national roads.

The outbreaks of COVID-19 already exceed twenty in all of Spain, and those of greatest concern are those of Huelva and Malaga. Airports are the main source of new cases, especially that of Barajas, and the Government does not take forceful measures to try to control it.

The sprouts

In the last week there have been 1,760 new infections and 13 deaths from COVID-19. The intensity of the sprouts has been primed with special incidence in Aragon and Andalusia, who have registered 47 and 32 new infections, respectively. The two outbreaks that most concern the Government are located in these regions.

In this way, the populations that lead this dangerous ranking are Zaidín (Huesca), with 250 cases of contagion for COVID-19 in total. It is followed in the Malaga ranking, with 87 positives. The next position is for Lérida, with 42, followed by Bilbao, with 41. Fuerteventura is next, with another 25 infections; Valladolid, Navarra and Granada, with 21 cases all of them occupy the following positions; Cádiz and Cáceres, with 20; and Murcia, with 19, close the most outstanding positions.

Not a single locality in Madrid figures in these top positions in the contagion ranking. And that which, according to the Ministry of Health, was Madrid one of the major concerns in the de-escalation of controls. And if these cases cast doubt on the phase-passing process designed by the Executive, even more does the description by areas.

Galicia already has 308 active cases: 75 are from the La Coruña area, 34 from the Lugo area, 22 from the Orense area, 9 from the Pontevedra area, 131 from the Vigo area, 26 from the Santiago area, and 11 from the from Ferrol. The main outbreaks are located there in Barbanza (La Coruña): nine people infected with coronavirus and the outbreak does not seem to be controlled yet. Mariña (Lugo): 22 infected with a zero patient from Brazil.

Aragon, meanwhile, is also among the prominent areas. An outbreak among agricultural workers originating between work and a party has spread infections between La Litera, Cinca Medio, Bajo Cinca and Bajo Aragón-Caspe. In total, the result adds 250 positive cases with an epicenter in the fruit and vegetable company in the town of Zaidín, in the Bajo Cinca area. The temporary mobility would have done the rest, spreading the contagions in neighboring regions such as La Litera, Cinca Medio and Bajo Aragón, the latter belonging to the province of Zaragoza.

Catalonia is also included in this outstanding list of infections. Especially spurred by Lérida: 18 cases located in a nursing home -13 are inmates and five employees- They make up one of the most worrying spots in this area.

In addition, they have 7 infected and 42 isolated people in a hotel; and with 24 infected farm workers on a school farm. What’s more, the data reported by the towns in the last 8 days, they reflect a higher number of positives than officially indicated in the outbreaks.

The Valencian Community also has worrying areas. There, 7 workers of a meat products processor have been infected. In Extremadura, more of the same: 20 confirmed cases and 30 isolated people in Navalmoral de la Mata.

In Murcia there are currently 19 infections related to a case imported from Bolivia. And in the Canary Islands there are 25 imported cases registered from two migrant boats that landed last Thursday.

Malaga is one of the main concerns in Andalusia: 80 cases PCR confirmed positives They are concentrated in the Red Cross reception, emergency and referral center.

In Castilla y León, meanwhile, Valladolid tops the local ranking with 21 positives: 2 toilets and one patient discharged have recently raised the infected to 21 at the Río Hortega hospital. In Navarra, in the Malerreka region, there are 21 positives related to two family reunions.

The Basque Country, finally, shows its most worrying face in Basurto, with

24 positives in the University Hospital. In this region, cases

There are 71 detected by rapid test

Last balance

The Ministry of Health continues to underestimate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The last official balance includes 28,341 deaths, 3 more than the day before and 13 in the last week, according to data published this Saturday by the department led by Salvador Illa. However the actual number of deaths linked to COVID-19 it amounts to 41,906 since the beginning of the health crisis, including here the total figures provided by the Community of Madrid and Catalonia based on the funeral records.

Thus, according to the count that OKDIARIO has been carrying out, in the Community of Madrid there have been notified a total of 15,104 deaths —Two more than the previous day— while in Catalonia the funeral homes report 12,549 deaths from coronavirus, 8 more than in the balance of this Friday. This computation also includes those deceased with coronavirus symptoms who did not undergo a PCR test.

On June 19, the Ministry of Health updated the death toll due to the pandemic until 28,313. The Ministry had kept the data frozen for twelve days, alleging the update of the autonomous communities. The director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, then admitted that there may be some 13,000 more that are not confirmed.

Likewise, the Ministry of Health has reported this Saturday a total of 248,469 confirmed cases During the pandemic, 191 infections were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the same as those reported on Friday.

Of the three deaths in the last 24 hours reported by CCAES, two have occurred in Madrid and one in La Rioja.

Of the 191 infections diagnosed the previous day, 72 correspond to Catalonia and 36 to Madrid. Have reported new positives Aragon (28), Andalusia (18), Navarra (8), Castilla y León (9), Baleares (6), Galicia and the Basque Country (5), Comunidad Valenciana (3) and Canarias (1).

In the last week, Castilla y León has brought together the highest number of deaths, with 5 of the 13 occurring, and the Community of Madrid four. Furthermore, in the updated historical series by the Ministry with the data provided by the communities, the following regions have recorded one death in the last week: Asturias, Castilla-La Mancha, Valencian Community and La Rioja.