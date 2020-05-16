16:20 PORTUGAL | LThe General Directorate of Health of the Portuguese Government has reported this Saturday of 13 new deaths from coronavirus and 227 new positives, with a total of 1,203 deaths and 28,810 confirmed cases. The epidemiological bulletin highlights that this is an increase of 0.8 percent in cases, led again by the North region, followed by Lisbon and the Tagus Valley, Center, Algarve, Azores and Alentejo.

16:14 UNITED KINGDOM | 34 percent of nurses have been working without the necessary protective material to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to a survey carried out by the Royal College of Nursing among more than 5,000 of its members. In any case, the study highlights the “improvement” in relation to the first study, carried out between April 10 and 13. Then almost half of the respondents said they did not have the necessary protection material.

16:00 FRANCE | A 9-year-old boy has died in Marseille after manifesting symptoms consistent with Kawasaki syndrome, a rare respiratory condition that would be related to the new coronavirus.

The relationship between Kawasaki syndrome and the coronavirus has not yet been scientifically proven, but the resurgence of this type of inflammatory syndromes suggests that it would be linked to the coronavirus.

In Marseille, where only three cases of this condition are registered on average per year, five children have been hospitalized for it since the start of the coronavirus epidemic. Across France, 125 cases have been detected since March 1, and 52 percent have tested positive for coronavirus. The last would be that of the 9-year-old boy who died this Saturday in Marseille.

15:45 MADRID | The deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, reiterated this Saturday that Madrid meets the requirements to have gone to phase 1 of the de-escalation, so she has asked the central government to “let people work”, because “the new normal The PSOE cannot be poverty, misery and unemployment ».

15:30 GALICIA | University students who are enrolled in higher education centers in Galicia will be able to move between the four Galician provinces to collect notes from the city in which they study.

This was agreed this Saturday at the ninth meeting of the Operational Coordination Center (Cecop) that has been held by the vice president of the Xunta, Alfonso Rueda, with the president of the Galician Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (Fegamp) and representatives of the Delegation of the Government in Galicia.

15:15 POPULAR MATCH | The president of the PP, Pablo Casado, and the presidents of the autonomous communities of the PP have agreed this Saturday in rejecting the possibility of extending the state of alarm “for about a month”, which has been raised by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez.

Married and the regional presidents have analyzed Sánchez’s proposal, which goes “against his own commitment and the recognition of his Government that there is an alternative to constitutional exceptionality in the legislation in force” to maintain the protection measures of the health “with transparency and rigor”, have reported PP sources.

15:00 XUNTA – SPORTS | The Xunta de Galicia will ask the State Government to allow the performance of sport outside the time zones and within the provincial limit and will demand that it clarify, through a publication, that commercial establishments of more than 400 meters will be able to open but delimiting the space.

14:50 WE CAN | The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has indicated this Saturday, on the wealth tax proposed by United We Can, that in the Government agreement signed by this party and the PSOE with which he presented himself for the investiture, the tax reform is contemplated that the Executive will carry out.

14:10 MADRID | The Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has ensured that the diagnostic capacity to monitor new cases of positive coronavirus in Madrid can reach 20,000, levels that in his opinion support the passage from Madrid to phase 1.

The Community of Madrid has carried out in the last five days a total of 18,751 PCR tests on the population of the region, including tests on professionals, with a total of 1,200 positives, that is, 5.4 percent. Thus, the region undertakes a total of 3,750 a day.

14:00 CATALONIA | The Counselor of the Presidency of the Generalitat, Meritxell Budó, has defended this Saturday that “advancing safely in de-escalation” requires the mandatory use of the mask in public spaces to combat the coronavirus.

“We regret that the Spanish State has not yet spoken in relation to this proposal” of the Govern, he said at a telematic press conference, adding that the President of the Generalitat, Quim Torra, will reiterate this Sunday at the President’s meeting of the Government with the autonomous presidents.

13:50 CITIZENS | The President of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, has asked the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, this Saturday to continue requesting extensions of the state of alarm every 15 days and not to bring to Congress next Wednesday a proposal to extend it for a month. In any case, whatever the Executive’s proposal, Arrimadas has left in the air the meaning of his vote, which was decisive for the approval of the fourth extension almost two weeks ago.

13:45 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | It announces that it will request a new extension of the 30-day alarm status.

13:40 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | The president affirms that the fact that Madrid and Barcelona, ​​as well as large areas of Castilla y León, “still do not meet the conditions” to pass the phase and tries to avoid “damaging” the rest of the country.

13:35 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | Sánchez uses the seroprevalence study to affirm that the state of alarm has been useful in containing the epidemic and that the chosen path “is the only one possible.”

13:30 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | The press conference of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, begins, in which he will foreseeably announce a new extension of the state of alarm.

13:10 CASTILLA Y LEÓN | The Government Delegation in Castilla y León, through its nine sub-delegations, has notified by means of the corresponding resolutions the prohibition of holding demonstrations scheduled for May 23 in the province capitals of the Autonomous Community, communicated on behalf of the Vox political formation.

13:00 MADRID | For the head of the Autonomous Executive “attempts are being made to undermine the constitutional design through the back door, the unity of Spain”. For all these reasons, he has demanded “clarity, transparency and explanations of why Spain’s economic engine will continue to be closed.”

12.55 MADRID | “Everything will lead us to a precipice, to an edge that in the end will only cause major problems. They hold us hostage, they have us gagged and in the end what is happening is a curtailment of freedoms, “said the Madrid president in a videoconference with journalists, from the Royal Post Office.

12:52 MADRID | Ayuso affirms at the joint press conference with the Health Minister that there are many people from Madrid who need to “go out and earn a living” and that the economy of the Community must be reactivated.

12:50 MADRID | The Health Minister of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, affirms that there are phase 1 communities with much worse indicators.

12:40 MADRID | The Community of Madrid has registered a total of 8,826 deaths with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic and daily deaths drop to 17 in the last 24 hours, that is, 13 less compared to yesterday.

With this, Madrid presents a slight rise in mortality due to Covid-19, although the new deaths represent 16.6 percent of the total registered in Spain (102).

12:30 MADRID | The President of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, is asking the Health Ministry for the written report that prevents the Community from going to phase 1.

12:15 SPAIN | The cumulative number of health professionals with positives notified by the CCAA is 50,723.

12:10 SPAIN | In addition, a total of 230,698 positives have been diagnosed by PCR, representing an increase of 539 new people infected with coronavirus.

So far, 144,446 people have overcome the disease, after registering 337 new cures in the last 24 hours.

12:00 SPAIN | Daily deaths from coronavirus in Spain have dropped to 102 in the last 24 hours, after the 138 new deaths registered this Friday. Thus, the total number of deaths from Covid-19 amounts to 27,563, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

11:40 WE CAN CRITICIZE MARLASKA | The secretary general of the Communist Party of Spain (PCE) and deputy spokesman for United We Can in Congress, Enrique Santiago, has questioned whether the Ministry of the Interior is using the PP Citizen Security Law, known as the ‘gag law’ for its detractors, to sanction citizens for breaching the restrictions of the state of alarm derived from the coronavirus. In his opinion, the Public Health Law should apply.

11:30 LA RIOJA | The Government of La Rioja has confirmed four new cases of contagion by coronavirus in the community, according to data relating to yesterday, Friday, May 15. By cons, there was no regret for any new deceased yesterday.

Meanwhile, and according to the data of the regional Executive, active cases continue to drop in the community, with 59 fewer, until reaching 682.

Following the figures provided, to date, the total accumulated cases total 4,020 affected since the start of the pandemic. 1,393 tests were carried out for symptomatic and asymptomatic positive antibodies, a figure similar to that of yesterday.

11:20 BARCELONA | The Barcelona City Council has announced this Saturday that from Wednesday, May 20, Barcelona residents will be able to walk along the city’s beaches from 6 to 20 hours, and all the parks will also be opened.

In a press release the town hall of Ada Colau explained that from 6 to 10 am the strip for those who practice water sports or running is also kept on the beaches, and recalled that on the beach of Bogatell 20 to 23 hours is reserved for surfing and for professional and federated athletes.

11:10 FOOD PRICES | Food prices registered unusually high rises in April with the pandemic and the change in purchasing habits due to social confinement as a backdrop, in contrast to a March that ended without major changes.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 4% compared to the same month the previous year, according to official inflation data known this week. To find a year-on-year increase in that proportion, you have to go back to July and August 2013, when 4.4% soared.

11:00 POPULAR PARTY | The PP’s general secretary, Teodoro García Egea, has been convinced that Pedro Sánchez will “cheat” the president of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, as in his opinion he has done with his parliamentary partners, his party colleagues or the Spanish society itself . In addition, he predicted that both the orange party and the PNV “will be disappointed” for having lent their support to the chief executive, a person who “does not keep his word.”

10:50 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, plans to appear before the media starting at 1.30 p.m. today to announce that he will request a new extension of the state of alarm.

10:40 ITALY | From May 18, movements within the same region will be authorized without any limitation, although some restrictions could be imposed in the event of “an aggravation of the epidemiological situation”, according to the text of the published decree.

It will not be until June 3 when trips between different regions will be allowed – currently they are only allowed for work or emergency reasons – although in this case the possibility of restricting access to certain areas depending on the evolution of the pandemic.

10:30 ITALY | The Italian Government has approved at the last minute a new decree law which contemplates a new relaxation of the restrictive measures adopted to stop the spread of the pandemic and which provides for the reopening of borders with the countries of the European Union, without the need for travelers to be quarantined by COVID-19, although they may be limited according to epidemiological risk.

10:20 AFRICA | The Centers for Disease Control in Africa (Africa CDC) have already confirmed 78,194 infections and 2,630 deaths from the coronavirus on the continent, according to the latest balance updated this Saturday among the 54 member states of the African Union.

North Africa continues to be the most affected region, accumulating some 25,637 cases and 1,639 deaths. Egypt, with 11,228 affected and 592 deaths, is the country most affected by the number of infections, followed by Morocco (6,652 cases, 190 deaths) and Algeria (6,629 infections, 536 deaths).

10:10 CHINA | The Chinese Ministry of Health has confirmed eight new cases of coronaviruses in the country on Saturday, of which two are locally transmitted, registered in Jilin province, and six from abroad.

The new imported cases that have been detected have occurred in Shanghai and one of them in Hainan, although the authorities have indicated that they have also detected two new foreign suspected cases.

During Friday there has been no new death from COVID-19 in mainland China, so the number of deaths remains at 4,633, while the number of infections is 82,941.

10:05 POLICE – TEST | The Andalusian Government has begun, through the primary care professionals of the Córdoba and Guadalquivir District and the Southern Sanitary Area of ​​Córdoba, to carry out tests to detect Covid-19 on 758 members of the National Police in Córdoba and the Lucena police station. Goat in the province (belonging to the judicial, citizen security, information, foreigners and general bodies), with the collaboration of the medical services of the police.

09:55 CATALAN PARISHES | The bishoprics of Urgell, Tortosa and Tarragona, which correspond to health regions that were already in Phase 1 -Alt Pirineu i Aran, Terres de l’Ebre and Camp de Tarragona- will officiate their first Sunday masses in two months this weekend.

09:50 CATALAN PARISHES | The seven Catalan dioceses that were still in Phase 0 of the lack of confinement will be able to resume the Masses from Monday May 18 with sanitary security measures such as the use of masks and a maximum influx of one-third of the capacity in the churches.

09:40 REOPENING OF COURTS | The Francisco de Vitoria Judicial Association has asked the Ministry of Justice and the General Council of the Judiciary to lift the suspension of actions imposed at the start of the state of alarm, since “it is paradoxical that citizens can go to the terrace of a bar, but not to a court ».

09:35 ENTRY POINTS TO SPAIN | The ports designated as the only points of entry are those of Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Tenerife, Valencia and Vigo.



09:30 ENTRY POINTS TO SPAIN | Since this Saturday, five airports and eight ports are the only points of entry to Spain by plane or ship to minimize the risks of importing cases in the de-escalation process, a measure that will be in force until May 24, a period that can extend.

According to the ministerial order published on Friday in the Official State Gazette (BOE), the airports are Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, Gran Canaria, Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, Málaga-Costa del Sol and Palma de Mallorca.

09:20 CATALONIA | Catalonia has again counted 37 victims of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the same as on Thursday, which brings the total number of deaths in this community to 11,477 since the start of the pandemic, according to data provided this Friday by funeral companies that collected by the Health Department of the Generalitat.

09:10 PROTEST AGAINST SANCHEZ | The Mossos d’Esquadra have denounced at least five people this Friday afternoon when they were on their way to a concentration called against the Government of Pedro Sánchez in the Artós square in Barcelona, ​​which finally could not be held.

The allegations have come after the agents have identified several young people who were going to the square in a massive way: they have been warned that the concentrations are prohibited during the state of alarm for the coronavirus, but they have refused to leave the place.

09:00 INDIA | India confirmed this Saturday 3,970 new cases of coronavirus, so the global balance in the country has risen to 85,940, a figure that exceeds the positive registered in China, a total of 82,941.

The Indian Ministry of Health has also reported that 103 deaths have been confirmed in the country as a result of COVID-19 this Friday, so that the fatalities in the Asian country are recorded at 2,752.

08:50 ITV | The validity period of ITV certificates for vehicles whose next inspection date is in the alarm state is extended by fifteen calendar days for each week elapsed from the beginning of this period until the certificate had expired.

08:40 MADRID | The president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has maintained that she is going to formally and in writing request a reasoned report to the Ministry of Health to find out the objective criteria to reject the passage of the region to phase 1 and threaten that , of not receiving it, will carry out “all those legal measures” within its reach.

08:35 PANDEMIC | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan exceeds has left more than 307,000 fatalities and more than 4.5 million people infected worldwide, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

According to data updated at 8:20 am this Saturday, the global balance of the coronavirus amounts to 4,543,297 cases and 307,705 fatalities in 188 countries and territories.

08:30 MADRID | The Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, stressed that Madrid will ask again on Monday, at the weekly inter-territorial council meeting, to re-enter phase one of de-escalation (already facing May 25), and has returned to insist on his perception that there has been “political” criteria in rejecting his request to move up to one, given that “no gross fault” has been put at the technical level by the Ministry.