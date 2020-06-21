Cruz Azul v Portmore – CONCACAF Champions League 2020 | Jam Media / .
Lucas Passerini will have to pack his bags and take a flight from Mexico City to Aguascalientes, as he is very close to becoming a Necaxa player for Apertura 2020.
The high number of center forwards in the light blue squad forced the management to get rid of one of them for the next tournament, and the sacrificed would be Passerini, a player who would reinforce the ‘Rayos’ as a loan for a year to take the place of Mauro Quiroga and to adapt to Mexican soccer.
MedioTiempo revealed on Saturday night that the Argentine striker reached an agreement with the hydrocalids and that the signing will become official in the following hours, after the cement directive let him leave the club to exploit his talent as a forward.
Likewise, Carlos Córdova and Juan Carlos Zamora reported that they only need to resolve some details for the Argentine to migrate to Aguascalientes and thus be able to present himself for the preseason of the ‘Rayos’.
Lucas Passerini arrived in Mexican soccer for Clausura 2020 with the aim of taking the place of his compatriot, Milton Caraglio, although the 25-year-old Argentine had almost no participation in Liga MX, since he only saw action in four duels and 32 minutes .
In this way, with the departure of Lucas Passerini from ‘The Celestial Machine’, the capital campus will remain with Jonathan Rodríguez, Santiago Giménez, Milton Caraglio and Jonathan Borja as those in charge of the attack.