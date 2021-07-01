LAST MINUTE | LIVE FROM SURFSIDE: President Joe Biden’s Visit to Ground Zero

July 1, 2021 July 1, 2021

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, will arrive this Friday in the city of Miami Beach to visit Ground Zero where he plans to meet with the local and state authorities of Florida and establish a private meeting with the families of the victims as a result of the structural collapse of the Champlain Towers of Surfside.

From the place, the journalist Carla Angola brings us the details of what the agenda of the US president will consist of, whose departure from Andrews Air Force Base is expected to be around 7:15 am

Likewise, Biden in the company of the First Lady, Jill, is expected to appear at Ground Zero around 9:00 a.m. where they will visit the place and later at 10:00 a.m. meet with Miami-Dade County Mayor and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, some local officials and Rescastists, and Republican Senator for that state, Rick Scott.

Then the US President will give a speech in appreciation to all those “who tirelessly and against the clock” work in the recovery of bodies, removal of debris and investigations after the tragedy.

An off-camera encounter will take place between Joe and Jill Biden, and those closest to the Surfside victims, who to date have 18 dead149 missing persons.

At 3:50 p.m. The US president is expected to give a press appearance from the St. Regis Hotel in Miami Beach.

