The body of former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard has been found.

It was previously reported that the former superstar of WWE, Shad Gaspard, had disappeared. His disappearance was due to the fact that he went swimming with his son to the beach of Venice Beach and a group of swimmers who were also in the area were caught in a strong tide.

During the rescue, the son of Shad and the group of people were rescued, however, the team of rescuers failed to reach Shad. Unfortunately, the team when it managed to rescue the son of Gaspard, They heard him say to save his son’s life first. Later, another wave covered the former superstar and was not seen in the area.

Throughout these last days, Gaspard He was missing and there was hope of finding him. A breaking news has come from the journalist Tina Patel, stating that the Los Angeles Corps of Rescuers have found a body this morning on the beach in Venice Beach. According to firefighters, the body coincides with the person who had disappeared on Sunday afternoon, Shad Gaspard.

Next, we leave you with the tweet where it is confirmed:

BREAKING: @LACoLifeguards confirm body found washed up on Venice Beach this morning matches that of WWE star Shad Gaspard, who went missing Sunday afternoon. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/i1RuITRJCu – Tina Patel (@tina_patel) May 20, 2020

From the team of Wrestling planet, we want to send our condolences to all the family, friends and acquaintances of Shad Gaspard for receiving this bad news. Shadhe went about performing an act like a hero for his son, saving his life. Rest in peace, Shad Gaspard.

