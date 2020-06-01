Extreme wrestler Danny Havoc has passed away

Danny Havoc has passed away. May has been a terrible month for wrestling. In the previous week, wrestlers Shad Gaspard and Hana Kimura died. The death of extremist fighter Danny Havoc was confirmed today.

Game Changer Wrestling reported death fighter death:

Heartbroken, the GCW family mourns the loss of Grant Berkland, aka Danny Havoc. Danny was an incredibly talented, intelligent, caring and genuine person. He was also an elite artist who entertained a generation of fans and inspired a generation of aspiring fighters.

Like those who passed before him, his legacy is assured by the memories he gave us both as a fighter and as a friend. He will not be forgotten. Rest in peace, Grant

Danny Havoc’s legacy

Danny Havoc, was known for his time at the Combat Zone Wrestling company. Havoc as an independent wrestler has also made appearances for companies like IWA Mid-South, IWA Deep-South and Westside Xtreme Wrestling. Havoc debuted in 2005 and retired in 2017. During his career he wrestled in wrestling companies in Germany and Japan.

Havoc has a great record in the Combat Zone Wrestling company:

CZW Ultraviolent Underground Championship (2 times)

CZW World Junior Heavyweight Championship (1 occurrence)

CZW World Tag Team Championship (2 times) with Devon Moore and Lucky 13

CZW Tournament of Death VII (2008)

CZW Tournament of Death XII (2013)

From the team of Wrestling planet, we want to send our condolences to all the family, friends and acquaintances of Danny Havoc for receiving this bad news. Rest in peace, Danny Havoc.

