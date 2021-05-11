Last minute: Buffon decided to end his time at Juventus



The historic goalkeeper has played more than 650 games for the Bianconeri.

One of the most extensive links between a footballer and a sports institution came to an end. The 43-year-old goalkeeper Gianlugi Buffon, will say goodbye to Juventus of Turin. The experienced archer ended the longest cycle of his career. More than 600 games in the arch of the club, ‘Gigi’ decided to leave the ‘Vecchia Signora’.

Through an interview with Bein Sports, Buffon announced his decision to cut ties with the bianconeri team. “My future is clear. This year this beautiful and very long experience with Juve will be closed definitively. I will retire if I do not find a situation that gives me new stimuli for playing or for living a new life experience. I think I have given everything to Juventus and I have received everything. More than this cannot be done. We reached the end of a cycle and it is only right that I continue on my way“, Sentenced the player.

In addition, the experienced goalkeeper was very self-critical of the development of the Juventus season and tried to explain the reasons for one of the worst campaigns in recent years. “We lacked continuity. Against the top of the table we often win, sometimes we draw or lose, but they were always even matches. We stupidly lost points against smaller teamsThis means that the group must grow at the level of character ”, he concluded.

The extensive career of Gianluigi Buffon

The experienced 43-year-old goalkeeper has left a legacy in world football and specifically in his country, Italy. Buffon went through three clubs, but in one of them he marked a large part of his football history. According to data from Transfermarkt, with the ‘Vecchia Signora’, Buffon has played 683 matches of which in almost half they have managed to maintain their undefeated arc. However, the honors of his debut go to him Parma, team with which he was shown for the first time in the year nineteen ninety five, in a Serie A match against him AC Milan.

Nearly 1,000 games played in clubs

The stainless goalkeeper is very close to reaching a round and seemingly unattainable figure in football. Until now, Buffon has played 928 games in his professional career. This statistic is distributed between their passage through the Parma, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

However, ‘Gigi’ manages to surpass that mark if he is counted the matches as an Italian international. With the ‘Squadra Azzurra‘Buffon has disputed 176 commitments and in this way I would add 1,104 games in his professional career.

A gigantic display case

Throughout his career, Buffon has won an extensive number of titles. It is worth mentioning that the mythical Italian footballer He raised trophies with the three shirts he wore. ‘Gigi’ conquered 10 Italian leagues, 7 Italian Super Cups, 5 Italian Cups, 1 Series B championship, 1 French Super Cup, 1 French league championship, 1 UEFA Cup and a Soccer World Cup.